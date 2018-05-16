Summit 1W Torch

Product Description
- Dimmable light
- Compact & lightweight
- With wrist lanyard
- - 1 Watt
- - Dimmable light function
- - Handy cord wrist strap
- LED torch with an adjustable focus beam, twist function on the head of the torch to alter the focus strength. The bulb inside will move closer to the magnified lens when zoomed in. This torch has a rubber coated body an the screw on end with on/off button acts as a battery cover. Battery Information: 3 x AAA included
