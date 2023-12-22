We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Rimmel Match Foundation Light Porcelain 30Ml

£10.00

£3.33/10ml

Rimmel Match Foundation Light Porcelain 30Ml
Want the London look? Match Perfection Foundation from Rimmel London gives you a match so perfect, it's undetectable in any light! Its unique lightweight formula instantly blends into your skin and adapts to skin tone to help perfect your complexion. The soft focused powders optically blur imperfections, helping to reduce discolorations, dark circles, and pores while light-absorbing pigments match the skin's real tone for perfectly flawless skin… all day long. Perfect for combination skin, Match Perfection Foundation from Rimmel London is the right choice when you want light to medium coverage that lasts all day at work or all night out on the town. Apply a small amount and blend evenly with a sponge for undetectable, traceless coverage that brightens and unifies skin. An affordable foundation that gives you a beautiful dewy glow! Live The London Look.
Smart-tone technology enhances your radiant glowA long-lasting 24 moisture complex formula leaves skin hydrated with natural looking faceSoft-focus powers help minimize flaws; smooth over pores, reduce imperfections and dark circlesBuildable and blendable medium coverage to enjoy clear complexionTakes care of proper sun protection with lightweight up to SPF 20 formula with non-greasy feel
Pack size: 30ML

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Cyclopentasiloxane, Titanium Dioxide, Dicaprylyl Ether, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Talc, Cetyl PEG/PPG-10/1 Dimethicone, Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, PEG-10 Dimethicone, Quaternium-90 Sepiolite, Dimethicone/Vinyl Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Acrylates Crosspolymer, Sodium Chloride, Lecithin, Mica, Trihydroxystearin, Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, Quaternium-90 Montmorillonite, Ammonium Acrylates Copolymer, Chlorphenesin, Phenoxyethanol, Tribehenin, Parfum/Fragrance, Disodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Alcohol Denat., Disodium EDTA, Disodium Deceth-6 Sulfosuccinate, Aluminum Hydroxide, Laureth-4, Hexyl Cinnamal, Laureth-30, Limonene, Tocopheryl Acetate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool, Geraniol, BHT, Sodium Dehydroacetate, Citronellol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, [May contain/+/-: Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499)]

Net Contents

30ml

Preparation and Usage

Want the ultimate flawless natural finish? Match Perfection foundation has shades that perfectly blend with your skin's real tone. Follow these easy steps:Step 1: To give your foundation some extra staying power, prep skin with Rimmel Lasting Finish PrimerStep 2: Using a foundation brush, sponge or fingertips, smooth Match Perfection Foundation onto skin.Step 3: Dot and blend Match Perfection Concealer under eyes to complete your look.

