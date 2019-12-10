The Glenlivet Founders Rsr Mlt 35Cl - Fruity
- Single Malt Scotch Whisky
- The Glenlivet Founder's Reserve is an award winning single malt scotch whisky. It captures the distinct, smooth, fruity taste that its founder first envisioned. It's a classic single malt style of whisky but with an innovative contemporary fresh taste.
- It starts with a skillful selection of casks that enhances the signature fruity flavours of The Glenlivet. The traditional oak casks are complemented by selective use of American first-fill casks to give a hint of creamy sweetness - creating an exceptionally well-balanced and smooth malt.
- Sold with its signature blue gift box, making this the perfect whisky to celebrate a special occasion.
- Serving suggestion: Drink to your own preference, straight up or with a drop of water to open the creamy and intensely smooth character. When serving with ice, large cubes are recommended to allow slow dilution releasing the creamy, sweet characters.
- George Smith, The Glenlivet's founder, didn't follow the lead of the illegal still owners. In 1824, he obtained a distiller's licence to become the first legal distiller in Glenlivet, Scotland. 50 years later, George finally won the exclusive right to call his whisky ‘THE Glenlivet', definitively marking it as the single malt that started it all. To this day, The Glenlivet remains the benchmark that all other Speyside single malts are measured against.
- Pack size: 35cl
Tasting Notes
- Delicate aromas of citrus fruit, notably sweet orange. Sweet, fruit notes of zesty oranges and pears, with a hint of candy, toffee apples. Well-balanced and exceptionally smooth. Long, creamy and smooth.
14
40% vol
Scotland
Liqueur
Ambient
Product of Scotland
- Enjoy The Glenlivet straight up, with water / Ice cubes. Or try our signature cocktail, The Packhorse Bridge.
- The Packhorse Bridge
- 40ml Founder's Reserve, 20ml Simple Syrup, 170ml Ginger Beer Simply combine ingredients with ice in a highball glass and garnish with fresh lemon slices and mint sprigs
- The Glenlivet Distillery,
- Ballindalloch,
- Banffshire,
- AB37 9DB.
- Pernod Ricard UK,
- Customer Services,
- Building 12 Chiswick Park,
- 566 Chiswick High Road,
- London,
- W4 5AN.
18 Years
35cl ℮
