Tesco Teatime Assortment Tin 400G

£ 3.00
£0.75/100g
One biscuit
  • Energy267kJ 64kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.9g
    4%
  • Saturates1.6g
    8%
  • Sugars4.2g
    5%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2053kJ / 490kcal

Product Description

  • A selection of cream, chocolate and jam filled biscuits.
  • Classic Assortment. A carefully chosen selection of cream, jam and chocolate biscuits. From their bakery in West Yorkshire, our bakers have been making biscuits for more than 50 years. Passing down their knowledge and care from generation to generation.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Milk Chocolate (4.5%), Raspberry Jam (1.5%), Glucose Syrup, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Rolled Oats, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Butter (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Whey Derivatives (Milk), Salt, Cocoa Powder, Chocolate Powder, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavourings, Invert Sugar Syrup, Colours (Beta-Carotene, Carotenes), Barley Malt Extract.

Milk Chocolate contains: Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Palm Oil, Shea Fat, Sal Fat, Mango Kernel Fat, Butteroil (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).


Raspberry Jam contains: Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Sugar, Raspberry Purée, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Acid (Citric Acid).

Chocolate Powder contains: Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder.

Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa solids 25% minimum, Milk solids 14% minimum.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 30 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne biscuit (13g)
Energy2053kJ / 490kcal267kJ / 64kcal
Fat22.6g2.9g
Saturates12.0g1.6g
Carbohydrate64.9g8.4g
Sugars32.1g4.2g
Fibre2.5g0.3g
Protein5.4g0.7g
Salt0.6g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

False labelling

1 stars

Purchased in summer but with a best before date of March 2019 thought ok to store until an occasion arose that needed quality assortment of biscuits. Opened yesterday when unexpected visitors called in, so embarrassed to find they are soft and flavourless. Will be returning to store for a refund. 4th December 2018.

Could have been better

4 stars

Cheaper to buy the packs individually if you are only after Tesco's everyday range of biscuits. These were enjoyable but was hoping for something a little more special.

He told me thy are lovely.He

5 stars

This was a gift for an old gentleman.who was feeling very down.Thy brought a lovely smile to his face. I will be buying some more for small gifts thank you.

Good selection

5 stars

Good selection of biscuits. And a nice tin too

teatime

4 stars

i find this assortment very good,a nice arrangment

