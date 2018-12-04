Tesco Teatime Assortment Tin 400G

False labelling
Purchased in summer but with a best before date of March 2019 thought ok to store until an occasion arose that needed quality assortment of biscuits. Opened yesterday when unexpected visitors called in, so embarrassed to find they are soft and flavourless. Will be returning to store for a refund. 4th December 2018.
Could have been better
Cheaper to buy the packs individually if you are only after Tesco's everyday range of biscuits. These were enjoyable but was hoping for something a little more special.
He told me thy are lovely.He
This was a gift for an old gentleman.who was feeling very down.Thy brought a lovely smile to his face. I will be buying some more for small gifts thank you.
Good selection
Good selection of biscuits. And a nice tin too
teatime
i find this assortment very good,a nice arrangment