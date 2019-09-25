Maggi So Juicy Cajun Chicken 38G

Burst bag
The bag burst after adding the chicken and spices. Poor quality bag.
Cajun chicken Maggie oven bag
Brilliant easy can still eat healthy. As a working mother this had made my life easy.
So tasty
I bought Maggi Cajun Chicken for something different for the dinner , normally the kids are so fussy but this went down a treat the whole family loved it
Cajun Chicken
Great taste, does not leave the chicken dry, leaves you to want more, great aroma as well that hangs in the house
Great for cajun chicken pasta
I bought this after the non-smokey Piri Piri version disappeared off the shelves a while back. I cooked it with sliced chicken breasts, red peppers and onions rather than drumsticks. When done, I mixed it all together with cooked pasta and a little fresh cream to make the most delicious spicy cajun chicken pasta dish. The whole family loved it. Maggi products are perfect when cooked according to the instructions but are versatile enough to make small changes to create new and tasty dishes.
Easy to use
I love this, so easy to use just add chicken and the spices and pop in the oven, no worrying about adding the wrong spices and chicken is always cooked fully, easy to use esp if your not an expert in the kitchen
Great for a quick tasty dinner
These are great for preparing a quick but yummy dinner around small people's interruptions! The cook in bag keeps the chicken lovely and moist, and it's very forgiving if I need to turn it down and leave it in the oven to keep warm if I'm busy with the baby. I prepare it in the afternoon, adding peppers and onions to the bag and then leave ready in the fridge to pop in the oven later. Some 2 minute microwave rice and it couldn't be easier and tastes great!
Family favourite
This meal is a winner with all the family. Preparation takes minutes only and the result is a fantastic dish. Would highly recommend!
Yum
I cook this for my husband regularly and he loves it, very tender chicken
Great taste
I always use this to liven up my chicken breast, they would be so dull without it.