Maggi So Juicy Cajun Chicken 38G

Maggi So Juicy Cajun Chicken 38G
1/4 of our Meal Suggestion (see reverse) contains:
  • Energy1946 kJ 465 kcal
    23%
  • Fat19.9g
    28%
  • Saturates5.5g
    28%
  • Sugars13.3g
    15%
  • Salt1.85g
    31%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1299 kJ

Product Description

  • Seasoning Mix for Cajun Chicken
  • Stuff to love
  • Ingredients you know Cayenne, Coriander and Cumin
  • Good to remember
  • Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages.
  • Bring a touch of the American South home with the Cajun flavours of Maggi® So Juicy® Cajun Chicken. This packet provides the effortless way to make a tasty and juicy meal of Cajun Chicken with no mess or stress! The delicious mix of Cajun spices in our special So Juicy® cooking bag allows your chicken* to cook until tender and juicy in its own juices, meaning no need to add oil. Why not try one of our Meal Suggestions the whole family will love - with the added benefit of providing 2 of your 5 A Day?
  • Each packet contains an aromatic mix of Cajun spices — including paprika, coriander, cumin, black pepper, fennel seeds, parsley, and cayenne chilli pepper - and a special cooking bag. Add chicken legs and new potatoes to your shopping list, and get ready to make a tasty dish. Following the instructions on the packet, just add the ingredients and the Maggi® So Juicy® Cajun Chicken recipe mix to the special So Juicy® cooking bag provided, mix it together and cook it in the oven! Serve with new potatoes, zesty broccoli and sweet carrots for a mouth-watering meal in no time! There you have it, Maggi® Cajun Chicken.
  • *chicken not included
  • Maggi® was founded in 1872 by Swiss entrepreneur Julius Maggi, a pioneer of food production who was passionate about producing accessible, deliciously nutritious food. Today, this passion lives on in everything we do over at Maggi®.
  • Our passion for taste and quality shines through in all our recipes; from So Juicy® to So Tender®, from recipe mixes to stocks, from noodles to seasoning. Inspire a love of homemade cooking every day with Maggi®!
  • If you love our Maggi® So Juicy® Cajun Chicken recipe mix, why not try another of our So Juicy® flavours, like So Juicy® Moroccan Chicken?
  • Why not try serving your So Juicy Cajun Chicken with zesty broccoli and sweet carrots?
  • A delicious Cajun chicken recipe mix with a special cooking bag
  • Cooking bag locks in juices and flavour, so no need to add oil
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Only ingredients you know, carefully blended by us!
  • Pack size: 38g

Information

Ingredients

Herbs and Spices (Paprika (14%), Coriander (1.9%), Cumin (1.9%), Black Pepper, Fennel Seeds, Parsley, Oregano, Cayenne Chilli Pepper (0.59%), Thyme), Corn Starch, Salt, Vegetables (Onion, Tomato), Garlic, Sugar, Flavourings (with Milk), Sunflower Oil

Allergy Information

  • May contain Wheat, Egg, Soya, Celery and Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • 1 Preheat oven to 180ºC (160ºC for fan oven), Gas Mark 4. Do not exceed this temperature. Remove and unfold the cooking bag from top of the sachet, keep the red tie for later use. Add 8 x 100g chicken legs and 480g halved new potatoes. Add 3 tablespoons cold water and pour in the seasoning from the sachet.
  • 2 Close the bag at the end using the red tie. Mix together by gently massaging the seasoning into the ingredients. Place the bag on its side into a large ovenproof dish, spreading out the ingredients. Do not pierce the bag. Place dish on the bottom shelf of the oven. The bag expands so ensure there is enough space between racks.
  • 3 Cook for 55-60 minutes. Remove from the oven, leaving dish to stand for 2-3 minutes before opening - the steam will be very hot. Ensure that the chicken is fully cooked through and piping hot. Enjoy the juicy Cajun Chicken and potatoes with steamed carrots and zesty broccoli.
  • Cooking appliances vary. These instructions are given only as a guide. Bags are not suitable for microwaves or with switched on grill function.

Number of uses

Makes 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • DANGER OF SUFFOCATION KEEP BAG AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Net Contents

38g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer 100g as prepared**Per serving**% RI*
Energy 1299 kJ370 kJ1946 kJ23%
-308 kcal88 kcal465 kcal
Fat 5.8g3.8g19.9g28%
of which: saturates 0.7g1.0g5.5g28%
Carbohydrate 51.5g6.5g34.1g13%
of which: sugars 18.3g2.5g13.3g15%
Fibre 9.5g1.1g5.9g-
Protein 7.8g6.5g34.3g69%
Salt 15.63g0.35g1.85g31%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**A serving is 1/4 of Meal Suggestion; used as basis for 'per 100g as prepared' ----
Makes 4 servings----

Safety information

DANGER OF SUFFOCATION KEEP BAG AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN

Burst bag

1 stars

The bag burst after adding the chicken and spices. Poor quality bag.

Cajun chicken Maggie oven bag

5 stars

Brilliant easy can still eat healthy. As a working mother this had made my life easy.

So tasty

5 stars

I bought Maggi Cajun Chicken for something different for the dinner , normally the kids are so fussy but this went down a treat the whole family loved it

Cajun Chicken

5 stars

Great taste, does not leave the chicken dry, leaves you to want more, great aroma as well that hangs in the house

Great for cajun chicken pasta

5 stars

I bought this after the non-smokey Piri Piri version disappeared off the shelves a while back. I cooked it with sliced chicken breasts, red peppers and onions rather than drumsticks. When done, I mixed it all together with cooked pasta and a little fresh cream to make the most delicious spicy cajun chicken pasta dish. The whole family loved it. Maggi products are perfect when cooked according to the instructions but are versatile enough to make small changes to create new and tasty dishes.

Easy to use

5 stars

I love this, so easy to use just add chicken and the spices and pop in the oven, no worrying about adding the wrong spices and chicken is always cooked fully, easy to use esp if your not an expert in the kitchen

Great for a quick tasty dinner

5 stars

These are great for preparing a quick but yummy dinner around small people's interruptions! The cook in bag keeps the chicken lovely and moist, and it's very forgiving if I need to turn it down and leave it in the oven to keep warm if I'm busy with the baby. I prepare it in the afternoon, adding peppers and onions to the bag and then leave ready in the fridge to pop in the oven later. Some 2 minute microwave rice and it couldn't be easier and tastes great!

Family favourite

5 stars

This meal is a winner with all the family. Preparation takes minutes only and the result is a fantastic dish. Would highly recommend!

Yum

5 stars

I cook this for my husband regularly and he loves it, very tender chicken

Great taste

5 stars

I always use this to liven up my chicken breast, they would be so dull without it.

