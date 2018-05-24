Thermos King Flask Navy 1.2L

Hot Coffee after 24 hours - result!!
Bought for a long journey to have hot coffee 24 hours after being made, and was very pleased. Did open it once after 6 hours for a small drink, and then opened after 24 hours, then 26 hours and still warm.
fantastic product
bought last week, it's without a doubt the best flask on the market
Fantastic Product
I bought this a few weeks ago to take on weekend trips - fantastic thermos, doesn't leak and made tea on Friday morning and it was still a good drinking temperature by Saturday afternoon after being outside the whole time as we were camping!
Great size
Really keeps tea hot it lasted all day would definitely recommend and not to expensive worth the money
Great product
Excellent size flask for drinks on the road while working.
Excellent
Would definitely recommend. Lovely shiney colour and excellent at keeping drinks hot and cold.
Does what it says
Keep s drinks hot much longer than a normal flask really pleased with our purchase
It's the King!
What can you say about a Thermos? It keeps hot things hot and keeps cold things cold, I must add that i haven't kept cold things cold in it because currently (February) the weather does that for me. It's well built, like me, and the tea/coffee i put in it early in the morning is still at the optimum temperature (for me) when i'm emptying it up to 12 hours later. I can't comment on whether it stays this hot for 24 hours because at 1.2 litres i've emptied it by then; but it might! I'd definitely recommend this, especially since it would be difficult to damage the interior since it's made of metal. I remember breaking many a cheap thermos due to the glass inserts, this one i think will be around for a while. If not, there's a 50 year guarantee, it'll probably outlast me.
Best Flask on the Market EVER
Worth paying extra for quality, this flask comes with a 50 year manufacturer guarantee and keeps my drinks steaming hot for up to 24hrs... I was gob smacked when I went to clean the flask 24hrs after filling it up the previous night and upon opening it I observed it still steaming and just stood their watching the steam coming out of the top of the flask like from a choo choo train... unbelievable!! ...I will only ever buy Thermos from now on :)
wow amazing performance
I have owned lots of flasks over the past 40 odd years and this flask is amazing 12 hours later its still boiling hot I decided to do a test and filled it left it sealed outside in my garden for 24 hours and was gob smacked to find it was boiling hot amazing