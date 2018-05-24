By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Thermos King Flask Navy 1.2L

5(17)Write a review
Thermos King Flask Navy 1.2L
£ 25.00
£25.00/each

Product Description

  • Thermos™ vacuum insulation technology for maximum temperature retention
  • Durable stainless steel interior & exterior
  • Cool to the touch with hot liquids, sweat-proof with cold
  • Enjoy your favourite beverage on the go with The Stainless King™. Ideal for transporting hot and cold drinks on picnics with friends and family, this large 1.2L Thermos® flask features high spec vacuum insulation for maximum heat retention. Designed with retro-styling and a sleek black exterior, The Stainless King™ features a robust twist and pour stopper that makes pouring simple. There's no need to remove the stopper, simply make a few turns and pour. It also comes equipped with a foldaway handle making it easy to carry and pour. The Thermos Stainless King measures H31xDia.10.5cm.
  • Thermos™ vacuum insulation technology for maximum temperature retention
  • Durable stainless steel interior & exterior
  • Cool to the touch with hot liquids, sweat-proof with cold

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

17 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Hot Coffee after 24 hours - result!!

5 stars

Bought for a long journey to have hot coffee 24 hours after being made, and was very pleased. Did open it once after 6 hours for a small drink, and then opened after 24 hours, then 26 hours and still warm.

fantastic product

5 stars

bought last week, it's without a doubt the best flask on the market

Fantastic Product

5 stars

I bought this a few weeks ago to take on weekend trips - fantastic thermos, doesn't leak and made tea on Friday morning and it was still a good drinking temperature by Saturday afternoon after being outside the whole time as we were camping!

Great size

5 stars

Really keeps tea hot it lasted all day would definitely recommend and not to expensive worth the money

Great product

4 stars

Excellent size flask for drinks on the road while working.

Excellent

5 stars

Would definitely recommend. Lovely shiney colour and excellent at keeping drinks hot and cold.

Does what it says

5 stars

Keep s drinks hot much longer than a normal flask really pleased with our purchase

It's the King!

5 stars

What can you say about a Thermos? It keeps hot things hot and keeps cold things cold, I must add that i haven't kept cold things cold in it because currently (February) the weather does that for me. It's well built, like me, and the tea/coffee i put in it early in the morning is still at the optimum temperature (for me) when i'm emptying it up to 12 hours later. I can't comment on whether it stays this hot for 24 hours because at 1.2 litres i've emptied it by then; but it might! I'd definitely recommend this, especially since it would be difficult to damage the interior since it's made of metal. I remember breaking many a cheap thermos due to the glass inserts, this one i think will be around for a while. If not, there's a 50 year guarantee, it'll probably outlast me.

Best Flask on the Market EVER

5 stars

Worth paying extra for quality, this flask comes with a 50 year manufacturer guarantee and keeps my drinks steaming hot for up to 24hrs... I was gob smacked when I went to clean the flask 24hrs after filling it up the previous night and upon opening it I observed it still steaming and just stood their watching the steam coming out of the top of the flask like from a choo choo train... unbelievable!! ...I will only ever buy Thermos from now on :)

wow amazing performance

5 stars

I have owned lots of flasks over the past 40 odd years and this flask is amazing 12 hours later its still boiling hot I decided to do a test and filled it left it sealed outside in my garden for 24 hours and was gob smacked to find it was boiling hot amazing

1-10 of 17 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here