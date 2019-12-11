Volvic Juiced Orange 1L
Typical values per 100g: Energy 76 kJ
Product Description
- Still natural mineral water drink with fruit juice (from concentrate), sugar and sweetener
- With a burst of real fruit juice*
- *From concentrate
- Package not designed for long distance transportation outside Europe
- Refreshingly juicy volcanic mineral water
- Free from artificial colours, flavourings, preservatives & sweeteners
- Pack size: 1000ml
Information
Ingredients
Volvic Natural Mineral Water (87%), Fruit Juice from Concentrate 9% (Orange 9%, Lemon 0.2%), Sugar (3.4%), Acid (Citric Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Natural Orange Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides from a Natural Source (Stevia Extract)), Sweetened with an Extract from Stevia Leaf
Storage
Store in a clean, cool and dry place away from sunlight, strong odours and chemicals.After opening: keep in the fridge and drink within 3 days Best before date indicated on bottle neck.
Produce of
Produced in France
Number of uses
This bottle contains 4 servings of 250 ml
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable Cap. Recyclable
Name and address
- Danone Waters (UK and Ireland) Ltd.,
- PO Box 71027,
- London,
- W4 9GQ.
Return to
- Danone Waters (UK and Ireland) Ltd.,
- PO Box 71027,
- London,
- W4 9GQ.
- Danone Waters Helpline
- (UK) 0800 4580366
- (ROI) 1800 949993
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 ml
|per serving 250 ml
|% RI** (250 ml)
|Energy
|76 kJ
|189 kJ
|2%
|-
|18 kcal
|45 kcal
|2%
|Fat
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|0%
|of which saturates
|<0.1 g
|<0.5 g
|0%
|Carbohydrate
|4.2 g
|10.4 g
|4%
|of which sugars
|4.2 g
|10.4 g
|12%
|Protein
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|0%
|Salt
|<0.01 g
|<0.01 g
|0%
|**RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|This bottle contains 4 servings of 250 ml
|-
|-
|-
