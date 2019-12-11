By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Volvic Juiced Orange 1L

No ratings yetWrite a review
Volvic Juiced Orange 1L
£ 0.85
£0.09/100ml

Offer

1 serving (250ml)
  • Energy189 kJ 45 kcal
    2%
  • Fat<0.5g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars10.4g
    12%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 76 kJ

Product Description

  • Still natural mineral water drink with fruit juice (from concentrate), sugar and sweetener
  • With a burst of real fruit juice*
  • *From concentrate
  • Package not designed for long distance transportation outside Europe
  • Refreshingly juicy volcanic mineral water
  • Free from artificial colours, flavourings, preservatives & sweeteners
  • Pack size: 1000ml

Information

Ingredients

Volvic Natural Mineral Water (87%), Fruit Juice from Concentrate 9% (Orange 9%, Lemon 0.2%), Sugar (3.4%), Acid (Citric Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Natural Orange Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides from a Natural Source (Stevia Extract)), Sweetened with an Extract from Stevia Leaf

Storage

Store in a clean, cool and dry place away from sunlight, strong odours and chemicals.After opening: keep in the fridge and drink within 3 days Best before date indicated on bottle neck.

Produce of

Produced in France

Number of uses

This bottle contains 4 servings of 250 ml

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable Cap. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Danone Waters (UK and Ireland) Ltd.,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.

Return to

  • Danone Waters (UK and Ireland) Ltd.,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.
  • Danone Waters Helpline
  • (UK) 0800 4580366
  • (ROI) 1800 949993

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 mlper serving 250 ml% RI** (250 ml)
Energy 76 kJ189 kJ2%
-18 kcal45 kcal2%
Fat <0.5 g<0.5 g0%
of which saturates <0.1 g<0.5 g0%
Carbohydrate 4.2 g10.4 g4%
of which sugars 4.2 g10.4 g12%
Protein <0.5 g<0.5 g0%
Salt <0.01 g<0.01 g0%
**RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
This bottle contains 4 servings of 250 ml---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Still Pear & Plum Flavoured Water 1L

£ 0.45
£0.05/100ml

Offer

Tesco Orange & Peach Still Flavoured Water 1Ltr

£ 0.45
£0.05/100ml

Offer

Highland Spring Still Water 12 X 500Ml

£ 3.00
£0.05/100ml

Tesco Still Water Blackcurrant 4X300ml

£ 1.20
£0.10/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here