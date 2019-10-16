Florette Classic Crispy Salad 170G

Great salad mix
Don't understand the complaints shown here as my wife and I have been using this for months now and found to be fresh, crispy and delicious. And NO I do NOT work for Florette or Tesco.
Smelly Lettuce
Bought this but when opened it had an awful smell to it, on day 2 it smelt of fish. Won't buy again.
too short a date last time
too short a date last time use by that day
Not the best
Handy but not always fresh looking Last week's was very limp and discoloured
Bitter & Nasty
This salad was so bitter tasting as to be totally inedible: I ended up throwing the whole bag away.