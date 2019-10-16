By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Florette Classic Crispy Salad 170G

2(5)Write a review
Florette Classic Crispy Salad 170G
£ 1.50
£0.88/100g

Product Description

  • A delicious mix of strong and crunchy radicchio, delicate lambs lettuce and crisp frisée
  • Always made with sunshine
  • Pack size: 170g

Information

Ingredients

Mixed Salad Leaves in variable proportions: Frisée, Lambs Lettuce and Radicchio

Storage

To keep your Florette Salad at its best, keep refrigerated and once opened use within 24 hours.

Preparation and Usage

  • Washed & ready to eat

Name and address

  • Florette UK & Ireland,
  • Florette House,
  • Wood End Lane,
  • Lichfield,
  • Staffordshire,
  • WS13 8NF,

  • We'd love to hear what you think, you can email us at:
  • contactuk@florette.com
  • Or call us on... +44 (0)1543 250050
Net Contents

213g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1 serving (43g)
Energy 77kJ / 18kcal33kJ / 8kcal
Fat 0.3g0.1g
of which saturates 0.0g0.0g
Carbohydrate 0.9g0.4g
of which sugars 0.5g0.2g
Fibre 3.0g1.3g
Protein 1.5g0.6g
Salt 0.04g0.02g

5 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Great salad mix

5 stars

Don't understand the complaints shown here as my wife and I have been using this for months now and found to be fresh, crispy and delicious. And NO I do NOT work for Florette or Tesco.

Smelly Lettuce

1 stars

Bought this but when opened it had an awful smell to it, on day 2 it smelt of fish. Won't buy again.

too short a date last time

1 stars

too short a date last time use by that day

Not the best

2 stars

Handy but not always fresh looking Last week's was very limp and discoloured

Bitter & Nasty

1 stars

This salad was so bitter tasting as to be totally inedible: I ended up throwing the whole bag away.

