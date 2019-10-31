Tesco British Frozen Mini Turkey Crown 1Kg-1.4Kg

Had this Turkey Crown for a number of years now.
Had this Turkey Crown for a number of years now. Common sense tells you SAME AS CHICKEN by weight?????
According to the instructions it states that cooki
According to the instructions it states that cooking time is on the front of the of packaging , well I must be blind as I cannot see it , now I am wondering how long to cook it for . That is what I call annoying as the last thing I want is an under cooked turkey or a dry over cooked turkey.Come on Tesco do your job