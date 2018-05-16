By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Whole Seed Sliced Loaf 400G

Whole Seed Sliced Loaf 400G

This product is available for delivery Mon-Sat from 2pm. This product is not available for delivery on Sun 12/04

£ 0.90
£0.23/100g

This product is available for delivery Mon-Sat from 2pm. This product is not available for delivery on Sun 12/04

One Slice
  • Energy458kJ 109kcal
    5%
  • Fat2.9g
    4%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars1.7g
    2%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1145.79kJ (272.33kcal)

Product Description

  • Whole Seed Loaf 400g Sliced
  • Made and topped with sunflower, linseed and pumpkin seeds for a crunchy bite. Sliced in store.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Mixed Seeds & Grains (13%) (Sunflower Seeds, Linseed, Pumpkin Seed, Oatmeal, Rye Flour, Poppy Seeds), Yeast, Processing Aid (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Calcium Sulphate, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Soya Oil, Enzymes, Thermally Oxidised Soya Bean Oil Interacted With Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Gluten, Caramelised Sugar, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Bran (Wheat), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Gluten

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g label

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne Slice (40g)
Energy1145.79kJ (272.33kcal)458.32kJ (108.93kcal)
Fat7.17g2.87g
Saturates.85g.34g
Carbohydrate38.37g15.35g
Sugars4.23g1.69g
Fibre5.30g2.12g
Protein10.93g4.37g
Salt1.00g.40g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

