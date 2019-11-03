By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Dettol Washing Machine Cleaner 250 Ml

5(1)Write a review
Dettol Washing Machine Cleaner 250 Ml
£ 3.50
£1.40/100ml

Product Description

  • Washing Machine Cleaner.
  • www.cleanright.eu
  • www.rbeuroinfo.com
  • www.happier-homes.com
  • 5 in 1
  • Kills 99.9% of bacteria
  • Prevents bad odours
  • Removes limescale*
  • Removes dirt, even in hidden areas of the machine*
  • Leaves lasting freshness
  • 60ºc without laundry
  • Use every 2 months
  • *Helps to remove limescale and dirt/residues when used every 2 months
  • Single use
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Per 100g contains 2.25 of Benzalkonium Chloride, 9.99g of Lactic Acid, 0.13g Bis (3-Aminopropyl) Dodecylamine, Contains <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Disinfectant, Perfume

Produce of

Made in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Antibacterial action: Use on empty machine, every 2 months.
  • Recommended dosage 250ml. Pour the liquid into the detergent drawer - do not add detergent. Run the washing machine at 60°C without any laundry.
  • 1) Detergent drawer, glass door and seal: Dilute one tablespoon (15ml) into 200ml water. Dip sponge. Wipe clean. Use gloves.
  • 2) Inside machine: Pour remaining liquid from bottle into the detergent drawer. (Do not use detergent). Run the washing machine at 60°C without any laundry. It may require a second treatment in case of old machine that have never been cleaned before.
  • Do not mix with bleach or any other household products

Warnings

  • DETTOL Washing Machine Cleaner.
  • Contains Benzalkonium Chloride and Lactic Acid and Bis (3-aminopropyl) dodecylamine. Causes skin irritation. Causes serious eye damage. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. May be corrosive to metals. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. Wash skin thoroughly after handling. Wear protective gloves/ protective clothing/ eye protection/ face protection. IF IN EYES: Rinse continuously with water for several minutes and remove contact lenses if present and easy to do; continue rinsing.

Return to

  • Reckitt Benckiser,
  • U.K.: PO Box 4044,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 0NS.
  • 0845 769 7079
  • R.O.I.: Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • 01 661 7318
  • www.dettol.co.uk

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Corrosive
View more safety information

DANGER DETTOL Washing Machine Cleaner. Contains Benzalkonium Chloride and Lactic Acid and Bis (3-aminopropyl) dodecylamine. Causes skin irritation. Causes serious eye damage. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. May be corrosive to metals. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. Wash skin thoroughly after handling. Wear protective gloves/ protective clothing/ eye protection/ face protection. IF IN EYES: Rinse continuously with water for several minutes and remove contact lenses if present and easy to do; continue rinsing.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Try it, you won't regret it!

5 stars

Really easy to use and my machine sparkled & smelt lovely and fresh

Usually bought next

Tesco Dishwash Cleaner Original 250Ml

£ 2.00
£8.00/litre

Dettol Washing Machine Cleaner Lemon 250Ml

£ 3.50
£1.40/100ml

Tesco Antibacterial Floor Wipes Apple 15Pack

£ 1.00
£0.07/each

Dr Beckmann Service-It Deep Clean

£ 3.30
£13.20/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here