Dettol Washing Machine Cleaner 250 Ml

Try it, you won't regret it!
Really easy to use and my machine sparkled & smelt lovely and fresh
Per 100g contains 2.25 of Benzalkonium Chloride, 9.99g of Lactic Acid, 0.13g Bis (3-Aminopropyl) Dodecylamine, Contains <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Disinfectant, Perfume
Made in EU
250ml ℮
DANGER DETTOL Washing Machine Cleaner. Contains Benzalkonium Chloride and Lactic Acid and Bis (3-aminopropyl) dodecylamine. Causes skin irritation. Causes serious eye damage. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. May be corrosive to metals. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. Wash skin thoroughly after handling. Wear protective gloves/ protective clothing/ eye protection/ face protection. IF IN EYES: Rinse continuously with water for several minutes and remove contact lenses if present and easy to do; continue rinsing.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020