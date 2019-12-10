Tesco Finest Free From Christmas Pudding 100G

Great choice
Really good flavour and texture and not at all greasy like some. Add some more nuts and it would be perfect!
Delicious
Delicious!!
Very tasty
Contains dirty palm oil!
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1426kJ / 339kcal
INGREDIENTS: Vine Fruits (39%) [Raisins, Sultanas, Currants], Demerara Sugar, Brandy Soaked Glacé Cherries (6%) [Cherry, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Brandy, Colour (Anthocyanins), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Cider (4.5%), COURVOISIER® VS Cognac (4.5%), Palm Oil, Amontillado Sherry (2.5%), Almonds, Water, Rice Flour, Pasteurised Egg, Humectant (Glycerol), Pecan Nuts, Brandy (2%), Orange and Lemon Peel [Orange Peel, Lemon Peel], Molasses, Potato Flour, Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Ruby Port, Single Cream (Milk), Tapioca Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Psyllium Husk Powder, Mixed Spices, Maize Flour, Yeast, Stabilisers (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Flaxseed Oil, Orange Oil, Lemon Oil, Dried Egg White, Sugar, Salt, Vitamins and Minerals [Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Folic Acid].
Store in a cool, dry place.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results steam. Remove outer packaging.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Steam
Instructions: 30 mins.
Leave in plastic basin with film lid on. Place in steamer over boiling water, or alternatively, use a large saucepan with a trivet or an upturned heat-resistant saucer. Place the basin on the trivet/saucer and add boiling water to come 1/3 of the way up the basin. Steam with the film lid on for 30 minutes, topping up with boiling water as necessary. Do not allow to boil dry. Remove the film lid and turn upside down onto a plate.
Produced in the U.K.
Pack contains 1 serving
100g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pudding (100g)
|Energy
|1426kJ / 339kcal
|1426kJ / 339kcal
|Fat
|8.7g
|8.7g
|Saturates
|3.3g
|3.3g
|Carbohydrate
|59.5g
|59.5g
|Sugars
|46.4g
|46.4g
|Fibre
|5.6g
|5.6g
|Protein
|2.8g
|2.8g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of nut shell.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove cherry stones, some may remain.Caution: Contains alcohol..
