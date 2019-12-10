By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Free From Christmas Pudding 100G

4(4)Write a review
Tesco Finest Free From Christmas Pudding 100G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 1.50
£1.50/100g

Offer

Each pudding
  • Energy1426kJ 339kcal
    17%
  • Fat8.7g
    12%
  • Saturates3.3g
    17%
  • Sugars46.4g
    52%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1426kJ / 339kcal

Product Description

  • 6 months matured by Christmas day, Christmas pudding made with gluten free breadcrumbs and tapioca starch, with brandy soaked glacé cherries, cider and COURVOISIER® VS Cognac.
  • This wonderfully moist pudding comes from specialists in Derbyshire who've been making Christmas puddings for more than 100 years. Made with gluten free flour and packed with plump vine fruits and glace cherries. Steeped in oak aged French brandy, and infused with cider, COURVOISIER® VS Cognac, Amontillado Sherry and Ruby Port for a deeper flavour. Matured for six months so each mouthful is packed with flavour.
  • Gluten and wheat free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Vine Fruits (39%) [Raisins, Sultanas, Currants], Demerara Sugar, Brandy Soaked Glacé Cherries (6%) [Cherry, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Brandy, Colour (Anthocyanins), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Cider (4.5%), COURVOISIER® VS Cognac (4.5%), Palm Oil, Amontillado Sherry (2.5%), Almonds, Water, Rice Flour, Pasteurised Egg, Humectant (Glycerol), Pecan Nuts, Brandy (2%), Orange and Lemon Peel [Orange Peel, Lemon Peel], Molasses, Potato Flour, Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Ruby Port, Single Cream (Milk), Tapioca Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Psyllium Husk Powder, Mixed Spices, Maize Flour, Yeast, Stabilisers (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Flaxseed Oil, Orange Oil, Lemon Oil, Dried Egg White, Sugar, Salt, Vitamins and Minerals [Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Folic Acid].

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results steam. Remove outer packaging.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Steam
Instructions: 30 mins.
Leave in plastic basin with film lid on. Place in steamer over boiling water, or alternatively, use a large saucepan with a trivet or an upturned heat-resistant saucer. Place the basin on the trivet/saucer and add boiling water to come 1/3 of the way up the basin. Steam with the film lid on for 30 minutes, topping up with boiling water as necessary. Do not allow to boil dry. Remove the film lid and turn upside down onto a plate.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled Pot. Widely Recycled

Name and address

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pudding (100g)
Energy1426kJ / 339kcal1426kJ / 339kcal
Fat8.7g8.7g
Saturates3.3g3.3g
Carbohydrate59.5g59.5g
Sugars46.4g46.4g
Fibre5.6g5.6g
Protein2.8g2.8g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Great choice

5 stars

Really good flavour and texture and not at all greasy like some. Add some more nuts and it would be perfect!

Delicious

5 stars

Delicious!!

Very tasty

5 stars

Very tasty

Contains dirty palm oil!

1 stars

Contains dirty palm oil!

