Tesco Finest Sage & Red Onion Stuffing 130G

i love it
goes lovely with chicken breasts .I use about a quarter of the pack and and put a drop more water so its nice and moist about 100 mls/
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 702kJ / 166kcal
INGREDIENTS: Toasted Ciabatta Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour, Water, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (2.5%), Salt, Yeast), Dried Red Onion (20%), Croutons (Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Sugar, Salt), Dried Sage (2%), Dried Garlic, Salt, Black Pepper.
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Calcium Sulphate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 200, 180, 6
Time: 25 mins
Empty the sachet of stuffing in a large heatproof bowl and mix well. Add 250ml boiling water, gently mix with a fork to ensure no clumps of dry stuffing remain, and allow to stand for 5 minutes. Transfer the mixture to an ovenproof dish, lightly greased with butter. Place in the centre of the pre-heated oven for 25 minutes or until crisp and golden on top.
Produced in the U.K.
6 Servings
Bag. Plastic not currently recycled Carton. Card widely recycled
130g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a pack (50g)
|Energy
|702kJ / 166kcal
|351kJ / 83kcal
|Fat
|1.3g
|0.7g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|30.9g
|15.5g
|Sugars
|3.1g
|1.6g
|Fibre
|3.9g
|2.0g
|Protein
|5.7g
|2.9g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|20g of uncooked stuffing weighs approximately 50g when cooked.
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019