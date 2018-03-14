Sandisk Ultra Micro Sdxc 128Gb Card

Excellent Item
Very competitively priced. Excellent service from Tesco online.
Great storage capacity.
Bought this as extra storage for my high res music player. Couldn’t fault the price, quality and the next day delivery of this item. Thanks
Good storage expansion
It works. It goes in a microsd slot and it gives me more storage. It was good value for money and it appears to have very good write speeds for the type of medium.
memory card
i bought this about a month ago and it work as expected
Great for wifi CCTV security system
It's my third time buying. Micro memory card for the home CCTV security system. Would recommended.
Everything ok so far!
I checked the full capacity of the sd card and it was pretty well.
Great product
Good price, does exactly what it says on the tin! Bought this to extend the storage space on my tablet and is spot on for the money. Quick delivery.
Scan disc 128Gb micro sd card
I chose scan disc because I have used their products before. I used this in my new phone to store movies and photos. I highly recommend it.
genuine micro card
I have purchased these card in the past from a different supplier and found that they were fakes. I checked this micro SDXC and found it to be genuine and was able to hold the full amount of data. The delivery was on time and the purchase was easy from the Tesco site. Having used the card now I have found it to have a quick response time.
Great Purchase
Bought this to extend the memory on a mobile phone. Really happy with purchase, good value for money.