Sandisk Ultra Micro Sdxc 128Gb Card

5(47)Write a review
£ 32.00
£32.00/each

Product Description

  • Take better pictures and Full HD1 video
  • Your best choice for compact to mid-range point and shoot cameras
  • Transfer files quickly, with ease
  • - Ideal for Android™-based smartphones and tablets
  • - Waterproof, X-ray proof, temperature proof, and shockproof
  • - Transfer speeds of up to 80MB/s
  • Capture, carry and keep more high-quality photos and Full HD video on your Android™ smartphone or tablet with the 128GB SanDisk Ultra® microSDXC™ UHS-I card in the slot. Transfer pictures and videos from the card to your PC at a no-wait rate of up to 80MB/s. The SanDisk Memory Zone app, available on the Google Play™ store, makes it easy to view, access, and back up your files from your phone's memory. To help your smartphone run at its peak performance, set the app to automatically off-load files from your smartphone's internal memory to the card. Built to perform in extreme conditions, SanDisk Ultra microSDHC and microSDXC cards are water proof, temperature proof, shock proof, X-ray proof and magnet proof. The SanDisk Ultra card is rated Class 10 for Full HD video and comes with a SD™ adapter and a ten-year warranty.

Information

47 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent Item

5 stars

Very competitively priced. Excellent service from Tesco online.

Great storage capacity.

5 stars

Bought this as extra storage for my high res music player. Couldn’t fault the price, quality and the next day delivery of this item. Thanks

Good storage expansion

4 stars

It works. It goes in a microsd slot and it gives me more storage. It was good value for money and it appears to have very good write speeds for the type of medium.

memory card

5 stars

i bought this about a month ago and it work as expected

Great for wifi CCTV security system

5 stars

It's my third time buying. Micro memory card for the home CCTV security system. Would recommended.

Everything ok so far!

5 stars

I checked the full capacity of the sd card and it was pretty well.

Great product

5 stars

Good price, does exactly what it says on the tin! Bought this to extend the storage space on my tablet and is spot on for the money. Quick delivery.

Scan disc 128Gb micro sd card

5 stars

I chose scan disc because I have used their products before. I used this in my new phone to store movies and photos. I highly recommend it.

genuine micro card

4 stars

I have purchased these card in the past from a different supplier and found that they were fakes. I checked this micro SDXC and found it to be genuine and was able to hold the full amount of data. The delivery was on time and the purchase was easy from the Tesco site. Having used the card now I have found it to have a quick response time.

Great Purchase

5 stars

Bought this to extend the memory on a mobile phone. Really happy with purchase, good value for money.

1-10 of 47 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

