Tesco Quiche Lorraine 160G

Perfect portion for me, perfect taste especially w
Perfect portion for me, perfect taste especially when hot
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1105kJ / 265kcal
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Beechwood Smoked Reformed Bacon With Added Water (19%), Semi Skimmed Milk, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pasteurised (Egg), Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (8%), Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Palm Oil, Onion, Double Cream (Milk), Maize Flour, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, White Pepper, Nutmeg, Processing Aids (Calcium Sulphate, L-Cysteine, Citric Acid).
Beechwood Smoked Reformed Bacon With Added Water contains: Pork, Water, Dextrose, Salt, Stabilisers (Sodium Triphosphate, Sodium Polyphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese contains: Milk)(Milk, Salt, Starter Culture, Vegetarian Rennet.
Cheddar Cheese contains: Milk)(Milk, Low Sodium Sea Salt, Coagulant, Starter Culture.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Oven
Instructions: For best results, remove from foil tray and oven heat. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. From chilled: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 15-18 mins
Oven from frozen
Instructions: From frozen: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25-30 mins
Microwave
Instructions: Important
Not suitable for microwave heating.
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.
1 Servings
Carton. Card widely recycled Tray. Metal check local recycling
160g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1105kJ / 265kcal
|1769kJ / 424kcal
|Fat
|16.9g
|27.1g
|Saturates
|7.8g
|12.4g
|Carbohydrate
|16.9g
|27.0g
|Sugars
|2.3g
|3.6g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|2.4g
|Protein
|10.6g
|17.0g
|Salt
|0.7g
|1.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
