Betty Crocker Vanilla Buttercream Icing 400G

Great
Always use this, tastes just fine. Never had any complaints
Make your own
Very chemically tasting, went in the bin
Don’t bother
Awful, such artificial taste and texture. Definitely won’t buy again.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1793kJ/426kcal
Sugar, Palm Fat, Water, Invert Syrup, Emulsifier (E471, E435, E481), Salt, Preservative (E202), Stabiliser (E450), Acidity Regulators (E524, E330), Flavouring, Colour (E160a)
Store in a cool, dry place before opening. Once opened seal and refrigerate any remaining icing for up to 30 days for future creations!Best before: see base of tub.
Made in Greece
Contains 12 portions
400g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/12 (33g)** of tub
|%* (33g)
|Energy
|1793kJ/426kcal
|592kJ/141kcal
|7%
|Fat
|15.5g
|5.1g
|7%
|of which saturates
|8.5g
|2.8g
|14%
|Carbohydrate
|71.8g
|23.7g
|9%
|of which sugars
|69.9g
|23.1g
|26%
|Fibre
|0.0g
|0.0g
|-
|Protein
|0.0g
|0.0g
|<1%
|Salt
|0.62g
|0.20g
|3%
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**enough to cover and fill a 1/12 of a sandwich cake
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
