Betty Crocker Vanilla Buttercream Icing 400G

Betty Crocker Vanilla Buttercream Icing 400G
£ 2.50
£0.63/100g

Offer

1/12 (33g)** of tub contains:,**enough to cover and fill a 1/2 of a sandwich cake
  • Energy592 kJ 141 kcal
    7%
  • Fat5.1 g
    7%
  • Saturates2.8 g
    14%
  • Sugars23.1 g
    26%
  • Salt0.20 g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1793kJ/426kcal

Product Description

  • Vanilla flavour icing made with vegetable oil.
  • More Betty hints & tips
  • For further recipe and advice visit bettycrocker.co.uk
  • Betty Crocker icings are ready to spread.
  • Vanilla, chocolate or even buttercream icing: the perfect finishing touch for your cakes and all your baking.
  • Betty Crocker icings are also gluten free.
  • The red spoon promise:
  • With Betty you get perfect icing every time.
  • Love Betty
  • Try it with Betty Crocker Red Velvet Cake Mix - delicious!
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Palm Fat, Water, Invert Syrup, Emulsifier (E471, E435, E481), Salt, Preservative (E202), Stabiliser (E450), Acidity Regulators (E524, E330), Flavouring, Colour (E160a)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place before opening. Once opened seal and refrigerate any remaining icing for up to 30 days for future creations!Best before: see base of tub.

Produce of

Made in Greece

Preparation and Usage

  • Betty's icing tips
  • For a better result, always stir your ready to spread icing (at room temperature) with a rounded knife before using it.
  • To ice, spread or pipe onto your cooled Betty Crocker™ cake or cupcakes for an instant beautiful effect.
  • To glaze a cake:
  • 1 Spread 1/3 of the tub onto the top of your cooled cake.
  • 2 Remove the foil seal completely before placing the tub in your microwave oven. Microwave the icing uncovered at 800 W for 20 seconds***.
  • 3 Stir thoroughly until smooth. If the icing is too thick to pour, microwave 5 to 10 seconds longer.
  • 4 Pour the icing over your cake so that it drips down on the sides. Delicious!
  • *** Do not overheat - icing may become hot. Handle with care. Ready to spread.
  • Each tub contains enough icing to cover and fill an 8" cake (serves 12) or cover up 27 cupcakes.

Number of uses

Contains 12 portions

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • General Mills International Sàrl,
  • Switzerland.
  • General Mills UK Ltd,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,

Return to

  • Careline information:
  • UK 0800 783 5907
  • ROI Tel: 1800 535 115
  • General Mills UK Ltd,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • UK.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/12 (33g)** of tub%* (33g)
Energy 1793kJ/426kcal592kJ/141kcal7%
Fat 15.5g5.1g7%
of which saturates 8.5g2.8g14%
Carbohydrate 71.8g23.7g9%
of which sugars 69.9g23.1g26%
Fibre 0.0g0.0g-
Protein 0.0g0.0g<1%
Salt 0.62g0.20g3%
* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---
**enough to cover and fill a 1/12 of a sandwich cake---
Contains 12 portions---

Great

5 stars

Always use this, tastes just fine. Never had any complaints

Make your own

1 stars

Very chemically tasting, went in the bin

Don’t bother

1 stars

Awful, such artificial taste and texture. Definitely won’t buy again.

