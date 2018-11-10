By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Condensed Milk 397G

5(4)Write a review
Tesco Condensed Milk 397G
£ 1.05
£2.65/kg
Per 50g
  • Energy686kJ 163kcal
    8%
  • Fat4.0g
    6%
  • Saturates2.7g
    14%
  • Sugars28.2g
    31%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1372kJ / 325kcal

Product Description

  • Sweetened condensed milk. Minimum 8% milk fat, 20% milk solids non fat.
  • DEEPLY SWEET & THICK Brings creamy sweetness to your coffee and bakes
  • Pack size: 397g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Milk, Sugar, Skimmed Milk.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within X days. Once opened, consume within 2 days. Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

approx. 7 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Unsuitable for infants under twelve months of age.

Recycling info

Can. Widely Recycled Card. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

397g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g
Energy1372kJ / 325kcal686kJ / 163kcal
Fat8.0g4.0g
Saturates5.4g2.7g
Carbohydrate56.4g28.2g
Sugars56.4g28.2g
Fibre0g0g
Protein6.9g3.5g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains approx. 7 servings.--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Unsuitable for infants under twelve months of age.

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

A sweet nochting par excellence: Dulce de Leche

5 stars

Perfect for Dulce De Leche a wonderful desert served in Brazil and made from Condensed Milk, Evaporated Milk and Eggs. Delicious.

tastes great

5 stars

bought for topping millionaires shortcake thickened up well

Versatile

5 stars

I use it for fruit topping, gives a zing to butter cream , useful in baking, making sweets : for me with ground almonds also chopped nuts, dried fruits and fruit in syrup.

Same as well known brand

5 stars

This condensed milk is as good as Carnation. No difference at all. Highly recommended

