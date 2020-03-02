Tesco Canon Cli-551 Multipack Printer Ink

Waste of money
Totally useless.As the other reviewer says, there is no black cartridge in the pack, so I had to go out and buy another multi pack to get the black cartridge, leaving me with this pack totally spare. Don't waste your time with this pack. Tesco haven't done their research and only list the larger black cartidge which although also required, is not interchangeable with the 'coloured' inks.
Tesco need to research what they put in this pack
Does not have the cli 551 black in it which is not available separately, so what is the point. Do not confuse with the cli 550 black which is a separate black colour and is available separately, the canon printers need both black cartridges. You have to buy the canon branded multipack to get all 4 colours, don't buy this you will be a colour missing!