By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco British Chicken Thigh Fillets 600G

2.5(10)Write a review
Tesco British Chicken Thigh Fillets 600G
£ 3.20
£5.34/kg
One typical chicken thigh fillet
  • Energy808kJ 194kcal
    10%
  • Fat11.8g
    17%
  • Saturates3.1g
    16%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 674kJ / 161kcal

Product Description

  • Fresh Class A skinless, boneless chicken thigh fillets.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Tesco Welfare Approved Fed on a wholegrain diet for a succulent texture
  • Tesco Welfare Approved Fed on a wholegrain diet for a succulent texture
  • Fresh Class A
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Skinless & boneless
  • From trusted farms
  • Fed on a wholegrain diet for a succulent texture
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in a refrigerator Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Pre-heat oven. Heat a little oil in a frying pan until hot. Place chicken into the pan and if it sizzles, the pan is ready, if not, heat for a little longer. Seal over high heat for 5 minutes, turning half way. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 15 mins. Transfer to a baking tray and place in the centre of pre-heated oven for 15 minutes.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Tip
  • Stuff with mozzarella cheese and roll into a parcel and wrap in Parma ham for a stuffed Italian style treat.
  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.
  • Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 6 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

600g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical chicken thigh fillet (120g)
Energy674kJ / 161kcal808kJ / 194kcal
Fat9.8g11.8g
Saturates2.6g3.1g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein18.3g22.0g
Salt0.3g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

10 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Not up to the usual standard

2 stars

I have had these on lots of occasions and they have been great but the last ones I bought had lots of bits of skin all over them and really didn't look at all appetising. It appears Tescos are sourcing them from a different place now.

Superb chicken

5 stars

Looking at other reviews, I did well. The thigh fillets I received were as described. They had little fat and no skin - and they were super-fresh. I kept one back for a hot chicken sandwich and with the rest my daughter made us a delicious casserole. I have got her buying them as well now.

Gross....ugh

1 stars

Horrible low quality chicken. Tasteless, fatty and full of horrible skin. I don't recommend and won't ever buy again. Come on Tesco up your game.

Tasted frozen - no flavour

1 stars

Tough and tasted as though they had been previously frozen. Doubt if I would buy again

Too much skin on these skinless thighs

2 stars

These boneless and skinless chicken thighs have an awful lot of skin on them making them not such a quick or budget friendly option if you’re looking for skinless chicken. It took me ages to remove the skin, and couple of small fragments of bone. I actually weighed the skin I removed which was 70g from one pack. It would be more economical to buy thighs with the skin on next time. The chicken tastes fine but what a faff!

Some skin being left on

3 stars

Too much surplus fat, skin and small pieces of bone left.

Used to be excellent

3 stars

These used to be excellent, but just lately I have found lots of fat and bits of bone, bad butchering I would think. I will try them again to see if I was just unlucky, otherwise it will be back to the local butchers.

Bad date

1 stars

Opened this a day before use by date and and it smelled putrid. Total waste.

a bit expensive

2 stars

a bit expensive considering equal price to chicken breast fillets.

ok'ish

3 stars

The thigh meat itself is fine but has a lot of fat still attached so usually needs to be trimmed. Also if buying online, be prepared for short dates.

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Spanish Chorizo Ring 225G

£ 2.50
£1.12/100g

Tesco Beef Lean Steak Mince 5% Fat 750G

£ 4.65
£6.20/kg

Tesco Sweet Peppers 500G

£ 1.35
£2.70/kg

Tesco 8 Pork Loin Steaks 1.08Kg

£ 5.00
£4.63/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here