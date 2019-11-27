Tesco British Chicken Thigh Fillets 600G

Not up to the usual standard
I have had these on lots of occasions and they have been great but the last ones I bought had lots of bits of skin all over them and really didn't look at all appetising. It appears Tescos are sourcing them from a different place now.
Superb chicken
Looking at other reviews, I did well. The thigh fillets I received were as described. They had little fat and no skin - and they were super-fresh. I kept one back for a hot chicken sandwich and with the rest my daughter made us a delicious casserole. I have got her buying them as well now.
Gross....ugh
Horrible low quality chicken. Tasteless, fatty and full of horrible skin. I don't recommend and won't ever buy again. Come on Tesco up your game.
Tasted frozen - no flavour
Tough and tasted as though they had been previously frozen. Doubt if I would buy again
Too much skin on these skinless thighs
These boneless and skinless chicken thighs have an awful lot of skin on them making them not such a quick or budget friendly option if you’re looking for skinless chicken. It took me ages to remove the skin, and couple of small fragments of bone. I actually weighed the skin I removed which was 70g from one pack. It would be more economical to buy thighs with the skin on next time. The chicken tastes fine but what a faff!
Some skin being left on
Too much surplus fat, skin and small pieces of bone left.
Used to be excellent
These used to be excellent, but just lately I have found lots of fat and bits of bone, bad butchering I would think. I will try them again to see if I was just unlucky, otherwise it will be back to the local butchers.
Bad date
Opened this a day before use by date and and it smelled putrid. Total waste.
a bit expensive
a bit expensive considering equal price to chicken breast fillets.
ok'ish
The thigh meat itself is fine but has a lot of fat still attached so usually needs to be trimmed. Also if buying online, be prepared for short dates.