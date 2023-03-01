We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Sambucol For Kids 120Ml

Vegan

120ml berry flavour liquid syrup. Food supplement with Black Elderberry plus Vitamin C.For more information visit www.sambucol.com or email cs@pharmacareeurope.com
Immune support*Sambucol kids liquid contains black elderberry plus *vitamin C which contributes to the normal function of the immune system.Scientifically testedSambucol is backed by over 25 years of scientific research and helps provide immune support all year round.Cell ProtectionSambucol Kids Liquid contains Black Elderberry with naturally occurring flavonoids plus Vitamin C which contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress.
The Original Black ElderberrySambucol is the original Black Elderberry brand developed in 1991. Sambucol was founded on the plant-based properties of Black Elderberry (Sambucus nigra) using a preparation method that helps preserve the rich, phytonutrient flavonoids (anthocyanins) present in the Black Elderberries to maintain its natural effects.
Great tastingNo artificial coloursNo artificial flavoursSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 120ML
Vitamin C which contributes to the normal function of the immune system

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Water, Black Elderberry (Sambucus Nigra) Juice, Vitamin C (L-Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate

Net Contents

120ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Use throughout the year to support your child's immune system, especially during school terms and winter season.Recommended Daily DoseChildren 1-6 years:5ml (1 teaspoon)Children 7-12 years:10ml (2 teaspoons)Increased Dose for Extra SupportChildren 1-6 years:5ml (1 teaspoon) twice dailyChildren 7-12 years:10ml (2 teaspoons) twice daily

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Flavours

Lower age limit

1 Years

