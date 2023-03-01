Sambucol For Kids 120Ml

120ml berry flavour liquid syrup. Food supplement with Black Elderberry plus Vitamin C. For more information visit www.sambucol.com or email cs@pharmacareeurope.com

Immune support* Sambucol kids liquid contains black elderberry plus *vitamin C which contributes to the normal function of the immune system. Scientifically tested Sambucol is backed by over 25 years of scientific research and helps provide immune support all year round. Cell Protection Sambucol Kids Liquid contains Black Elderberry with naturally occurring flavonoids plus Vitamin C which contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress.

The Original Black Elderberry Sambucol is the original Black Elderberry brand developed in 1991. Sambucol was founded on the plant-based properties of Black Elderberry (Sambucus nigra) using a preparation method that helps preserve the rich, phytonutrient flavonoids (anthocyanins) present in the Black Elderberries to maintain its natural effects.

Great tasting No artificial colours No artificial flavours Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 120ML

Vitamin C which contributes to the normal function of the immune system

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Water, Black Elderberry (Sambucus Nigra) Juice, Vitamin C (L-Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate

Net Contents

120ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Use throughout the year to support your child's immune system, especially during school terms and winter season. Recommended Daily Dose Children 1-6 years: 5ml (1 teaspoon) Children 7-12 years: 10ml (2 teaspoons) Increased Dose for Extra Support Children 1-6 years: 5ml (1 teaspoon) twice daily Children 7-12 years: 10ml (2 teaspoons) twice daily

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours Free From Artificial Flavours

Lower age limit

1 Years