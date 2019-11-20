Dr Oetker Ready To Roll White Icing 1Kg
Product Description
- Ready to Roll Fondant Icing - White
- Our Dr. Oetker Ready to Roll Soft Fondant Icing is ideal for using to cover fruit cakes at Christmas, or birthday cakes all year round - providing a smooth, sheet covering which can then be decorated with piping icing or writing pens.
- This soft and pliable fondant icing has a light vanilla taste and can be coloured with our Extra Strong Food Colour Gels for a different design.
- Roll out to use as a cake topper, or mould into models and designs for a more personal touch.
- Ready to roll soft icing
- Ideal for fruit cakes and wedding bakes
- Provides a professional, smooth sheet covering
- Add food colour gels to create different shades
- No artificial flavours
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 1000g
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Humectant (Glycerine), Emulsifier (Citric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Thickener (Tragacanth), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, wrap any unused icing in polythene or foil to prevent it drying out. Do not refrigerate. Best Before End See base of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Get Baking!
- Knead the icing until soft and pliable. Lightly dust work surface and rolling pin with icing sugar.
- Roll out to a thickness of approx. 5mm.
- To cover a cake spread a thin layer of smooth apricot jam or buttercream on the cake.
- To cover a layer of marzipan brush the marzipan with water.
- Lift icing using rolling pin and drape over cake.
- Smooth the icing over the cake from the top to the edges and down the sides. Trim away any excess icing with a sharp knife.
- For a perfect finish, polish the icing using the palm of your hand to create a sheen on the surface.
- Did You Know?
- You can colour our White Fondant Icing by either adding Food Colour Gels or by kneading in a small amount of Coloured Fondant Icing.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB,
- UK.
- Get in Touch
1kg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|1654 kJ/390 kcal
|Fat
|3.8 g
|of which saturates
|1.8 g
|Carbohydrate
|88 g
|of which sugars
|86 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|0 g
