Sambucol Immuno Forte 120Ml

Black Elderberry Food Supplement with Vitamin C & Zinc

Food Supplement Support Your Immune System A strong immune system helps to fight infections, Sambucol Immuno Forte contains Vitamin C and Zinc, required by the body for the normal functioning of the immune system. Helps Support the Immune System Black Elderberry Black Elderberries have been used for centuries as a traditional remedy. The unique preparation method of the berries in Sambucol preserves and maximises the naturally occurring health benefits of the Black Elderberry. Cell Protection* *Cell Protection Black Elderberry contains naturally occurring flavonoids, along with Vitamin C & Zinc which contribute to the protection of cells from oxidative stress. Sambucol Immuno Forte with Vitamin C & Zinc Use throughout the year to support your immune system.

Scientifically Tested Sambucol is backed by over 10 years of scientific research. This scientifically tested formula helps provide immune support and all year round health and wellbeing.

Helps support the immune system With antivirin action Scientifically tested Cell protection Great tasting syrup Non-drowsy Free from artificial colours & sweeteners Free from gluten & yeast Suitable for vegans & vegetarians

Pack size: 120ML

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Black Elderberry Juice (Sambucus Nigra) (AntiVirin®), Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Natural Flavour: Raspberry (Rubus Idaeus), Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Zinc Gluconate, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate

Allergy Information

Free From: Gluten

Produce of

Manufactured in the EU

Net Contents

120ml

Preparation and Usage

Recommended Daily Dose: Adults: 10ml (2 teaspoons) Children 3 - 12 Years: 5ml (1 teaspoon) For Winter Use: Adults: 10ml (2 teaspoons) four times daily Children 3 - 12 Years: 10ml (2 teaspoons) twice daily

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours Free From Artificial Sweeteners

upper-age-limit

