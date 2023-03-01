We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Sambucol Immuno Forte 120Ml

4(2)
Vegan
Vegetarian

Black Elderberry Food Supplement with Vitamin C & Zinc
Food SupplementSupport Your Immune SystemA strong immune system helps to fight infections, Sambucol Immuno Forte contains Vitamin C and Zinc, required by the body for the normal functioning of the immune system.Helps Support the Immune SystemBlack ElderberryBlack Elderberries have been used for centuries as a traditional remedy. The unique preparation method of the berries in Sambucol preserves and maximises the naturally occurring health benefits of the Black Elderberry.Cell Protection**Cell ProtectionBlack Elderberry contains naturally occurring flavonoids, along with Vitamin C & Zinc which contribute to the protection of cells from oxidative stress.Sambucol Immuno Forte with Vitamin C & ZincUse throughout the year to support your immune system.
Scientifically TestedSambucol is backed by over 10 years of scientific research. This scientifically tested formula helps provide immune support and all year round health and wellbeing.
Helps support the immune systemWith antivirin actionScientifically testedCell protectionGreat tasting syrupNon-drowsyFree from artificial colours & sweetenersFree from gluten & yeastSuitable for vegans & vegetarians
Pack size: 120ML
Helps support the immune system

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Black Elderberry Juice (Sambucus Nigra) (AntiVirin®), Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Natural Flavour: Raspberry (Rubus Idaeus), Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Zinc Gluconate, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate

Allergy Information

Free From: Gluten

Produce of

Manufactured in the EU

Net Contents

120ml

Preparation and Usage

Recommended Daily Dose:Adults: 10ml (2 teaspoons)Children 3 - 12 Years: 5ml (1 teaspoon)For Winter Use:Adults: 10ml (2 teaspoons) four times dailyChildren 3 - 12 Years: 10ml (2 teaspoons) twice daily

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Sweeteners

upper-age-limit

3 Years

