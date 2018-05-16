Dr Oetker Wafer Flowers 40'S

Product Description
- Edible Mini Flower Shaped Wafers
- Dr. Oetker Mini Wafer Flowers are perfect for springtime, half term kids baking and Easter bakes. Made from edible wafer paper, these cake decorations bring cupcakes and cakes to life with very little effort. Each pack contains a variety of coloured flower cake decorations and are true to size. For best results place on icing just before it sets and on desserts just before serving.
- Established over 100 years ago in Germany, Dr. Oetker has developed ahead of the industry and enjoys a reputation as one of the most trusted food brands internationally.
- Starting with our Baking Powder measured sachets, the company has gone from strength to strength, playing a key role in all aspects of baking - from the raising agents, icings and decorations. We're always here to inspire, educate and entertain so you can get the best baking feeling.
- Wafer decorations
- Perfect for Easter and Springtime Bakes
- Each pack contains 40 flowers
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Starch (maize, potato, rice), Colouring foods (concentrates from radish, apples, blackcurrants, safflower), Vegetable oil (rapeseed), Colour (brilliant blue FCF)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End See base of pack.
Name and address
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB,
- UK.
Net Contents
40 x Wafer Flowers
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|1508 kJ/355 kcal
|Fat
|0.5 g
|of which saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|87 g
|of which sugars
|0.6 g
|Protein
|0.2 g
|Salt
|0.03 g
