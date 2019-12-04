By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Garlic Flatbread 255G

3.5(5)Write a review
Tesco Garlic Flatbread 255G
£ 1.00
£0.39/100g

Offer

1/4 of a flatbread
  • Energy716kJ 170kcal
    9%
  • Fat4.0g
    6%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1173kJ / 278kcal

Product Description

  • A flatbread enriched with extra virgin olive oil (1.0%), topped with garlic and parsley spread, with added butter.
  Hand crafted. Made with extra virgin olive oil (1.0%) and an aromatic, buttery topping. Our expert bakers have refined their recipe over time using slow fermentation for a soft textured bread The dough is then hand crafted and baked for a perfect flatbread.
  • Hand crafted. Made with extra virgin olive oil (1.0%) and an aromatic, buttery topping. Our expert bakers have refined their recipe over time using slow fermentation for a soft textured bread. The dough is then hand crafted and baked for a perfect flatbread.
  • Hand crafted
  • Made with extra virgin olive oil (1%) and an aromatic, buttery topping
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 255g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Butter (Milk) (3.0%), Durum Wheat Semolina, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (1.0%), Salt, Sugar, Wheat Fibre, Garlic, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Parsley, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 10-12 mins

Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in centre of a pre-heated oven.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 8-10 mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Why Not Try
  • Serving for lunch or as a snack with cooked meats & salads.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Packing. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

255g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1173kJ / 278kcal716kJ / 170kcal
Fat6.5g4.0g
Saturates2.5g1.5g
Carbohydrate44.1g26.9g
Sugars3.0g1.8g
Fibre3.6g2.2g
Protein9.0g5.5g
Salt1.0g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice accompaniment but very mild garlic flavour.

4 stars

Tastes fresh and is very filling. Easy to cut a slice to cook and save remainder in fridge for another meal. Generous butter however very little garlic flavour. May suit you if you don’t want to smell much of garlic, but if you are a garlic lover I feel it is somewhat lacking.

Not very good, only a tiny mount of the garlic but

2 stars

Not very good, only a tiny mount of the garlic butter in the centre. Mostly just bread.

Rally dissapointed. couldn't taste the garlic. Tas

2 stars

Rally dissapointed. couldn't taste the garlic. Tasted like ordinary bread and not very nice at that.

too good to share

5 stars

i never write reviews but OMG this is gorgeous , in a perfect world maybe couldve used a little more of the garlic butter but you dont miss it one bit because the bread is so delicious , fresh and not at all dry seeming is it bad that i sat and ate the whole thing to myself ? avoid arguments with the family and get 2

Perfectly fluffy

4 stars

I bought this on my last shop and it’s was lovely, the only think I would change is to add more garlic.

