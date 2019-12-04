Tesco Garlic Flatbread 255G

Nice accompaniment but very mild garlic flavour.
Tastes fresh and is very filling. Easy to cut a slice to cook and save remainder in fridge for another meal. Generous butter however very little garlic flavour. May suit you if you don’t want to smell much of garlic, but if you are a garlic lover I feel it is somewhat lacking.
Not very good, only a tiny mount of the garlic butter in the centre. Mostly just bread.
Rally dissapointed. couldn't taste the garlic. Tasted like ordinary bread and not very nice at that.
too good to share
i never write reviews but OMG this is gorgeous , in a perfect world maybe couldve used a little more of the garlic butter but you dont miss it one bit because the bread is so delicious , fresh and not at all dry seeming is it bad that i sat and ate the whole thing to myself ? avoid arguments with the family and get 2
Perfectly fluffy
I bought this on my last shop and it’s was lovely, the only think I would change is to add more garlic.