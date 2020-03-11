Nivea Daily Essential Regenerating Night Cream Normal Combination Skin 50Ml

Pls stock the "RICH" vers. of this cream instead! 2 stars A Tesco Customer25th September 2019 I wish Tesco would stock Nivea's RICH Regenerating Night Cream instead. The non-rich version is utterly useless. I bought it by mistake because the packaging and name are so similar, but the creams really couldn't be more different. This one is useless. Report

Extremely helpful 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 30th August 2019 I’ve always had issues with getting patchy dryness on my face - on my cheeks mainly and after using both the day cream and evening cream I’ve noticed a huge difference, but I was wowed by the night cream after waking up and noticing how soft and completely moisturised it kept my face whilst being asleep. Another thing I like about this is that a little goes a long way with this product! And it has a very refreshing smell to it and isn’t ‘oily’ but creates that barrier on your skin whilst you sleep. If you’re looking for a product to help your skin feel boosted especially a reasonably priced cream then I highly recommend this, though I would suggest that if you have oily skin then if you where to get this product only use a tiny bit of it and use after you’ve done your nighttime skincare wash routine. :)

Daily Essentials Everything 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 16th April 2019 I was first introduced to Nivea products when I was 5 years old. My mum would always buy the Nivea cream or milk to use. I do not have a memory without Nivea in my life. Fast forward decades later, and I still use Nivea. Not only do I have this wonderful night cream, but I use the day cream, cleanser, toner, make-up remover or wipes daily. My dark skin cannot handle other products so I am life long fan. 40 years in and Nivea and I still have a wonderful relationship. Thank you Nivea.

Daily Essentials Night Cream - Normal to Combination Skin 2 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 14th January 2019 I have normal skin and found this too greasy and sticky which doesn't go away through the night, even though the cream is meant to be for normal/combination skin. It clogged my pores and then I had spots (while using it for 7 nights). I have ceased using it on my face but will use the rest of the pot on my hands and feet over-night. I won't be buying this particular product again. Nice smell and texture when applying it though.

NIvea nIhgt cream 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 9th July 2018 the cream has nice texture and was absorbing quickly. quite a strong smell but doenst last too long which is nice. i have a very dry skin and would normally put cream 2 to 3 times but with this one i only put once. good quality for the the highest price! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Night time regeneration 3 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 8th July 2018 I’ve been using Nivea regenerating night cream for nearly four weeks now as I wanted to use it for a while before forming an opinion on it. The cream is so easy to apply, it really glides on well and it’s easy to get good coverage quickly. My one reservation about this cream is I don’t feel it is absorbed very rapidly by my skin. This is usually not a problem, but with the hot weather we’ve recently been having, it feels a little clammy overnight. It’s less of an issue during cooler nights. That said, the cream feels like it has been absorbed by the morning. Over the past four weeks I have noticed a difference in the softness of my skin, it feels smoother and more hydrated. It hasn’t led to any spot breakouts which has been an issue for me in the past. Overall I’m fairly pleased with the product but will only be using it during cooler nights from now on. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Overnight Magic 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 8th July 2018 A fab cream which helps to regene4ate your skin whilst you sleep. You only need a small amount to cover your face which means this little pot if magic will last you ages. I've been trying this cream since it was delivered and can really tell a difference. My skin looks radiant and feels sift too. It's got a light fragrance to it and us easy to apply with your ginger tips. I normally then rub any remaining cream through my hands. I will definitely be using this going forward and have already started recommending it to friends and family. I love Nivea a brand you can trust to do the job. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Overnight softness 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 3rd July 2018 Initially this product is a lot heavier than other things I would choose. It has a lovely soft creamy texture and smells fresh and clean. I applied before going to bed and though “oh no” another thick greasy face cream that would leave me waking up like an oil slick. In the morning however I was relieved to see that there wasn’t any oily residue left and my skin was nice and soft. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fresh and hydrated 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 2nd July 2018 The packaging is nothing special but the cream it’s very good, leave your skin soft, hydrated and moisturised, it’s not greasy and oily at all, i’ve been trying from couple of days and I can feel my skin it’s getting better, I will keep use it for sure! I will definetely reccomended! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]