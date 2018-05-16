Sensodyne Daily Extra Fresh Sensitive Toothpaste 75Ml

Product Description
- Sensodyne Daily Care Extra Fresh Toothpaste 75ml
- Sensitivity starts with exposed dentine. When enamel is worn away gums recede, the dentine underneath becomes exposed. Dentine is softer than enamel, making teeth with exposed dentine more vulnerable to future problems. This can lead to tooth sensitivity, for example, with hot and cold food and drinks.
- Sensodyne Daily Care toothpastes have been specially formulated for people with sensitive teeth and can be used every day. It provides all the benefits of regular toothpaste, while providing expert care for sensitive teeth. It contains a mint gel stripe to give you long lasting freshness. Brush twice a day every day to help strengthen teeth, fight tooth decay and promote gum health.
- Builds 24/7 sensitivity protection (1)
- Advanced cleaning & long lasting freshness
- Sensodyne is the No.1 dentist recommended brand for sensitive teeth
- Helps maintain healthy gums (1)
- (1) With twice daily brushing
- Pack size: 75ML
Aqua, Sorbitol, Hydrated Silica, Glycerin, Potassium Nitrate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Aroma, Xanthan Gum, Titanium Dioxide, Sodium Fluoride, Sodium Saccharin, Sodium Hydroxide, Sucralose, Limonene, CI 42090. Contains Sodium Fluoride 0.315% w/w (1450 ppm Fluoride). As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.
- Always Follow the Label Directions. Brush twice
- a day and no more than three times, minimise swallowing and spit out.
- If irritation occurs, discontinue use. Sensitive
- teeth may indicate an underlying problem that needs prompt care. If symptoms
- persist or worsen, see your dentist. Keep out of reach of children. Not
- for use by children under 12 years of age, unless on the advice of a dental
- professional or doctor. The ends of this carton have been glued down. Do not
- use if carton ends are open.
12 Years
75ml ℮
