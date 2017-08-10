By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sensodyne Daily Gently/Gentle Whitening Sensitive Toothpaste 75Ml

4(87)Write a review
Sensodyne Daily Gently/Gentle Whitening Sensitive Toothpaste 75Ml
£ 3.00
£4.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Fluoride Toothpaste Gentle Whitening
  • Superior whitening action for sensitive teeth*
  • *versus previous formulation.
  • Number one dentist recommended brand for sensitive teeth. Dentists have been recommending Sensodyne for many years. Sensodyne Daily Care is a fluoride toothpaste which can be used everyday and provides daily care for sensitive teeth.
  • Sensodyne is specially formulated to care for sensitive teeth. When enamel is worn away or gums recede, the dentine underneath becomes exposed. This can lead to tooth sensitivity, for example, with hot and cold food and drinks.
  • Tooth sensitivity is not a one-off problem, but an ongoing condition that can benefit from daily specialist care. Sensodyne Daily Care toothpastes are specially formulated for people with sensitive teeth, with all the benefits of a regular toothpaste - from Sensodyne, experts in care for sensitive teeth.
  • Brush twice daily Sensodyne Daily Care Gentle Whitening:
  • Whitening designed for people with sensitive teeth
  • Removes stains and polishes tooth surface
  • Provides long lasting sensitivity care
  • Provides all the benefits of a regular toothpaste
  • Specially formulated for people with sensitive teeth
  • Dentist recommended brand
  • 24/7 care for sensitive teeth
  • Pack size: 75ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Hydrated Silica, Sorbitol, Glycerin, Pentasodium Triphosphate, Potassium Nitrate, PEG-6, Alumina, Aroma, Titanium Dioxide, Sodium Methyl Cocoyl Taurate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Saccharin, Sodium Fluoride, Contains Sodium Fluoride 0.315% w/w (1450 ppm Fluoride)

Preparation and Usage

  • Always Follow the Label Directions
  • Brush twice a day and not more than three times, minimise swallowing and spit out.

Warnings

  • If irritation occurs, discontinue use. Sensitive teeth may indicate an underlying problem that needs prompt care. If symptoms persist or worsen see your dentist. Keep out of reach of children. Not for use by children under 12 years of age unless on advice of a dental professional or doctor.
  • The ends of this carton have been glued down. Do not use if carton ends are open.
  • As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.

Name and address

  • GSK,
  • Brentford,
  • TW8 9GS,
  • U.K.
  • Or:
  • 12 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • GSK Consumer Healthcare,
  • Brentford,
  • TW8 9GS,
  • U.K.
  • Or:
  • 12 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24,
  • Ireland.
  • GB: 0800 783 8881
  • IE: 1800 441 442
  • customer.relations@gsk.com

Lower age limit

12 Years

Net Contents

75ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

If irritation occurs, discontinue use. Sensitive teeth may indicate an underlying problem that needs prompt care. If symptoms persist or worsen see your dentist. Keep out of reach of children. Not for use by children under 12 years of age unless on advice of a dental professional or doctor. The ends of this carton have been glued down. Do not use if carton ends are open. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.

87 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

RAPID RELIEF

4 stars

Great product and branding!

Good for sensitive teeth

4 stars

I have suffered from sensitive teeth for a while and the Sensodyne range, I've found, is the only one that really seems to help. When I got my free trial of this new one I was looking forward to trying it. I have noticed in the week I have been using it, my teeth are looking whiter and it isn't harsh on the teeth like some other brands. Would recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant results after a week of use

4 stars

It was a toothpaste that gave a pleasant sensation while I was brushing my teeth. My breath was really fresh after brushing and the freshness lasted for quite some time afterwards. Teeth appeared slightly whiter after continued use. More importantly the sensitivity of my front teeth seems to have gone [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

White & strong

5 stars

Leaves your mouth feeling fresh & clean. Provides protection against sensitivity and really does improve your smile with its whitening effect. Very impressive [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

sensdyne

2 stars

very good would reccommend very good value great taste [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

4 stars

This toothpaste has a great flavour and left my teeth feeling clean. I noticed a slight difference in whitening over the short time that I used the toothpaste. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Mild flavour

3 stars

Very mild flavour but your teeth still feel clean from it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great

1 stars

This toothpaste is great. Good size tube, nice tasting and is great for my sensitive teeth. My teeth are looking a little bit whiter which I'm pleased with. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

sensodyne gentle whitening

4 stars

It has nice smell and feels nice on teeth. my teeth are sensitive so it helps my teeth to stay white. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does what it says on the box!

4 stars

I was sceptical at first that it would actually help with both sensitivity and whitening. But it does actually do what it says. I purposely bit into an ice Lilly and Wow!!!!! It didn't make me scream. I could feel a bit of a tingle but no where near the pain I usually felt. After days of using this the tingle went away. As for the whitening it did actually brighten them up a bit. Not a lot but some is better than nothing. So finally it was a great result and has made me want to buy this in the future, especially if they could increase the whitening. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 87 reviews

