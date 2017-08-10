Sensodyne Daily Gently/Gentle Whitening Sensitive Toothpaste 75Ml

RAPID RELIEF
Great product and branding!
Good for sensitive teeth
I have suffered from sensitive teeth for a while and the Sensodyne range, I've found, is the only one that really seems to help. When I got my free trial of this new one I was looking forward to trying it. I have noticed in the week I have been using it, my teeth are looking whiter and it isn't harsh on the teeth like some other brands. Would recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Brilliant results after a week of use
It was a toothpaste that gave a pleasant sensation while I was brushing my teeth. My breath was really fresh after brushing and the freshness lasted for quite some time afterwards. Teeth appeared slightly whiter after continued use. More importantly the sensitivity of my front teeth seems to have gone [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
White & strong
Leaves your mouth feeling fresh & clean. Provides protection against sensitivity and really does improve your smile with its whitening effect. Very impressive [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
sensdyne
very good would reccommend very good value great taste [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent!
This toothpaste has a great flavour and left my teeth feeling clean. I noticed a slight difference in whitening over the short time that I used the toothpaste. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Mild flavour
Very mild flavour but your teeth still feel clean from it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great
This toothpaste is great. Good size tube, nice tasting and is great for my sensitive teeth. My teeth are looking a little bit whiter which I'm pleased with. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
sensodyne gentle whitening
It has nice smell and feels nice on teeth. my teeth are sensitive so it helps my teeth to stay white. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Does what it says on the box!
I was sceptical at first that it would actually help with both sensitivity and whitening. But it does actually do what it says. I purposely bit into an ice Lilly and Wow!!!!! It didn't make me scream. I could feel a bit of a tingle but no where near the pain I usually felt. After days of using this the tingle went away. As for the whitening it did actually brighten them up a bit. Not a lot but some is better than nothing. So finally it was a great result and has made me want to buy this in the future, especially if they could increase the whitening. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]