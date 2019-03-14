By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Morliny Wejska Smoked Pork Sausages Slices 100G

£ 1.05
£1.05/100g

Product Description

  • Cooked, Smoked, and Sliced Pork Sausage, Seasoned with Pepper and Garlic.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Perfect for sandwiches
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Pork, Salt, White Pepper, Garlic, Sugar, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Produced with 103g of Pork per 100g of Wiejska

Allergy Information

  • May contain Cereals containing Gluten, Soya, Milk, Celery and Mustard

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and do not exceed Use By Date.

Produce of

Produced in Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Ready to eat.

Number of uses

22 slices

Name and address

  • Smithfield Foods Ltd.,
  • Norwich,
  • NR1 3PA.

Return to

  • Smithfield Foods Ltd.,
  • Norwich,
  • NR1 3PA.
  • www.morliny.co.uk

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 554kJ/ 132kcal
Fat 4.7g
of which saturates 1.7g
Carbohydrates0.3g
of which sugars 0.1g
Protein 22g
Salt 2.2g

