By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tarczynski Geesowska Polish Sausages 300G

2(1)Write a review
Tarczynski Geesowska Polish Sausages 300G
£ 2.50
£0.83/100g

Product Description

  • Pork sausage, medium minced, smoked, steamed, dried.
  • Packed in protective atmosphere.
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Pork, Salt, Spices (contain Mustard), Flavouring, Glucose, Whey Powder (Milk), Pork Protein, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Antioxidant: Sodium Erythorbate, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite, Filled into Natural Pork Casing, Prepared with 126 g of Pork Meat per 100 g of finished product

Allergy Information

  • May also contain: Soya, Cereals containing Gluten, Nuts, Celery

Storage

Keep refrigerated between 2°C - 6°C. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and do not exceed the 'Use by' date.

Produce of

Produced in Poland

Name and address

  • Tarczyński S.A.,
  • Ujeździec Mały 80,
  • 55-100 Trzebnica.

Return to

  • Tarczyński S.A.,
  • Ujeździec Mały 80,
  • 55-100 Trzebnica.

Net Contents

300g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy1299kJ / 313kcal
Fat:25g
of which saturates:8,9g
Carbohydrate:1,0g
of which sugars:1,0g
Protein:21g
Salt:2,7g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Taste good but too salty

2 stars

It's too salty

Usually bought next

Tarczynski Classic Pork Kabanos 200G

£ 1.60
£0.80/100g

Offer

Mlekovita Mazdaamer Cheese Slice 150G

£ 1.10
£0.73/100g

Springforce Jumbo Kitchen Towel

£ 1.10
£0.50/100sheet

Krakus Smoked & Roasted Ham

£ 4.50
£9.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here