Mlekovita 18% Fat Sour Cream 400G

Mlekovita 18% Fat Sour Cream 400G
£ 1.20
£0.30/100g

Product Description

  • Sour Cream
  • Cream 18% fat
  • Thermized
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Cream (Milk), Modified Starch, Stabiliser: Pectin

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated +2°C to +8°C.Use By date: See lid.

Produce of

Produced in Poland

Name and address

  • SM Mlekovita,
  • ul. Ludowa 122,
  • 18-200 Wysokie Mazowieckie,
  • Poland.

Return to

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g
Energy value777 kJ/
-188 kcal
Fat 18 g
of which saturates 12 g
Carbohydrates4,2 g
of which sugars 4,2 g
Protein 2,3 g
Salt 0,10 g
The salt content is solely due to the presence of naturally occurring sodium-

Nice one!

5 stars

Nice taste! Something different then the others.

