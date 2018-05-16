By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mlekovita Mazdaamer Cheese Slices 150G

Mlekovita Mazdaamer Cheese Slices 150G
£ 1.10
£0.73/100g

Product Description

  • Swiss Type Full Fat Hard Cheese
  • Packaged in a modified atmosphere.
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Milk, Salt, Stabiliser: Calcium Chloride, Starter Culture, Colour: Annatto

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated between +2°C to +10°C.

Name and address

  • SM Mlekovita,
  • Ludowa 122 Street,
  • 18-200 Wysokie Mazowieckie,
  • Poland.

Return to

  • www.mlekovita.com.pl

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy 1387 kJ/ 334 kcal
Fat 26 g
saturates 17 g
Carbohydrate 0 g
sugars 0 g
Protein 25 g
Salt 1.4 g
Calcium 800mg - 100% of NRV*
*NRV = Nutrient Reference Value-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

