Branston Beans & Sausages 220G

Branston Beans & Sausages 220G
£ 0.65
£2.96/kg

Product Description

  • Baked Beans with pork sausages in tomato sauce
  • 5 a day: portion size: 1/2 can
  • Our Classic Baked Beans, in a delicious rich and tasty tomato sauce with real pork sausages are the perfect to make any meal time special. Try with toast, jacket potatoes or with your evening meal.
  • In a rich and tasty tomato sauce
  • 1 of your 5 a-day
  • Source of fibre
  • Source of protein
  • Free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives
  • Pack size: 220g
Information

Ingredients

Beans (41%), Tomatoes (32%), Pork Sausages (16%) (Pork (66%), Water, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin), Pork Fat, Potato Starch, Salt, Lactose [Milk], Stabiliser (Diphosphates), Yeast Extract, Spice and Herb Extracts, Beef Collagen Casing), Water, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Paprika, White Pepper, Smoked Paprika, Fennel Seed, Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened empty, cover and refrigerate. Use within 2 days.Best Before End: See Can End

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Heating times are a guide only.
Adjust times according to your appliance.

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan and heat gently whilst stirring. Do not boil.

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Princes Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • UK.

Return to

  • UK Customer Quality Guarantee:
  • If your are not completely satisfied with the quality of this product, please write to:
  • Customer Care,
  • Princes Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • UK.
  • www.branstonbeans.co.uk

Net Contents

220g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Can
Energy (kJ)426934
Energy (kcal)101222
Fat (g)2.55.5
of which saturates (g)0.81.8
Carbohydrate (g)12.226.8
of which sugars (g)5.311.7
Fibre (g)3.88.4
Protein (g)5.612.2
Salt (g)0.761.68

