Branston Beans & Sausages 220G

Product Description
- Baked Beans with pork sausages in tomato sauce
- 5 a day: portion size: 1/2 can
- Our Classic Baked Beans, in a delicious rich and tasty tomato sauce with real pork sausages are the perfect to make any meal time special. Try with toast, jacket potatoes or with your evening meal.
- In a rich and tasty tomato sauce
- 1 of your 5 a-day
- Source of fibre
- Source of protein
- Free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives
- Pack size: 220g
Information
Ingredients
Beans (41%), Tomatoes (32%), Pork Sausages (16%) (Pork (66%), Water, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin), Pork Fat, Potato Starch, Salt, Lactose [Milk], Stabiliser (Diphosphates), Yeast Extract, Spice and Herb Extracts, Beef Collagen Casing), Water, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Paprika, White Pepper, Smoked Paprika, Fennel Seed, Flavourings
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened empty, cover and refrigerate. Use within 2 days.Best Before End: See Can End
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Heating times are a guide only.
Adjust times according to your appliance.
Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan and heat gently whilst stirring. Do not boil.
Number of uses
This pack contains 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Can. Metal - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Princes Ltd,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
- UK.
Return to
- UK Customer Quality Guarantee:
- If your are not completely satisfied with the quality of this product, please write to:
- Customer Care,
- Princes Ltd,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
- UK.
- www.branstonbeans.co.uk
Net Contents
220g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Can
|Energy (kJ)
|426
|934
|Energy (kcal)
|101
|222
|Fat (g)
|2.5
|5.5
|of which saturates (g)
|0.8
|1.8
|Carbohydrate (g)
|12.2
|26.8
|of which sugars (g)
|5.3
|11.7
|Fibre (g)
|3.8
|8.4
|Protein (g)
|5.6
|12.2
|Salt (g)
|0.76
|1.68
