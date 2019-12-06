Tesco Boneless Sea Bass Fillets 190G

Thick and juicy
Always buy this fish always lovely. As someone else pointed out the wrapping may not always work but running a knife down the plastic does the job.
Sea bass great bessa not
I enjoy this fish every day. Health thing - don't ask. I'm unable to shop so l ordered on line but l didn't get it delivered. Some dull spark decided l needed to sample the delights of 'bessa fillets and dope here actually paid for this inedible. Why can't tesco make informed decisions by referencing common sense profiles ? Or learn to chant: ' bessa is not nor can it ever be a substitute for sea bass fillet.'
Delicioius fish, but completely impossible shrink
Delicioius fish, but completely impossible shrink wrapping to remove as intended. It would not release at the corner to peal it off the fish. I won't be buying this product again unless you improve your technique for shrink wrapping. The same goes for most of your shrink wrapped cold cooked meat and other products similarly wrapped. They all drive me mad.
Yum!
Great quality and melt in the mouth goodness. No stray bones or scales. Season well add butter (it tastes much better than oil) wrap in foil then in the oven for around 20 mins. Voila!
Why Not?
Easy to cook, delicious to eat, healthy too!
Boneless and skinless sea Bass
The sea Bass I got had no skin on it, which is a shame because I couldn’t get that crispness and flavour, won’t be buying it again... I would go to the supermarket for this one, so you can see what your buying
Good fish
This fish was really good. It was soft and tender and had a nice mind taste.
Taste Okay Just Not Big Enough
As a fish lover I have tried these two or three times, they taste nice but are just not big enough to make a decent size evening meal for two adults, you would need to buy two packets of these which then makes it an expensive meal, so I won't be buying again and will look for alternative fish options instead.
not fresh enough
It certainly was fresh. The whole house stunk after we had cooked it.