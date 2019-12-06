By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Boneless Sea Bass Fillets 190G

4(10)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Boneless Sea Bass Fillets 190G
£ 4.00
£21.06/kg
One typical sea bass fillet
  • Energy456kJ 109kcal
    5%
  • Fat6.3g
    9%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 670kJ / 160kcal

Product Description

  • Skin-on sea bass (Dicentrarchus labrax) fillets, defrosted.
  • Carefully chosen for a subtle, delicate flavour Responsibly Sourced. Carefully farmed in the Mediterranean waters off the coast of Turkey. Simply season and pan fry for crispy skin and a light, flaky texture.
  • Carefully chosen for a subtle, delicate flavour
  • Pack size: 190g

Information

Ingredients

Sea Bass (Fish).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. This product was previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is still suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 180°C / Fan 160°C / Gas 4 13-15 mins Loosely wrap each fillet in lightly oiled foil to form individual parcels. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: For best results pan fry. Pan Fry 5 - 7 mins. Fry in a little oil over a medium heat, turning halfway through.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Farmed in Turkey

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Take care when opening parcel as steam may escape.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

190g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical sea bass fillet (68g**)
Energy670kJ / 160kcal456kJ / 109kcal
Fat9.2g6.3g
Saturates2.1g1.4g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein19.4g13.2g
Salt0.3g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When pan fried according to instructions, skin removed.--
** When pan fried according to instructions 190g typically weighs 136g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Take care when opening parcel as steam may escape.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

10 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Thick and juicy

5 stars

Thick and juicy

Always buy this fish always lovely. As someone els

5 stars

Always buy this fish always lovely. As someone else pointed out the wrapping may not always work but running a knife down the plastic does the job.

Sea bass great bessa not

5 stars

I enjoy this fish every day. Health thing - don't ask. I'm unable to shop so l ordered on line but l didn't get it delivered. Some dull spark decided l needed to sample the delights of 'bessa fillets and dope here actually paid for this inedible. Why can't tesco make informed decisions by referencing common sense profiles ? Or learn to chant: ' bessa is not nor can it ever be a substitute for sea bass fillet.'

Delicioius fish, but completely impossible shrink

1 stars

Delicioius fish, but completely impossible shrink wrapping to remove as intended. It would not release at the corner to peal it off the fish. I won't be buying this product again unless you improve your technique for shrink wrapping. The same goes for most of your shrink wrapped cold cooked meat and other products similarly wrapped. They all drive me mad.

Yum!

5 stars

Great quality and melt in the mouth goodness. No stray bones or scales. Season well add butter (it tastes much better than oil) wrap in foil then in the oven for around 20 mins. Voila!

Why Not?

5 stars

Easy to cook, delicious to eat, healthy too!

Boneless and skinless sea Bass

2 stars

The sea Bass I got had no skin on it, which is a shame because I couldn’t get that crispness and flavour, won’t be buying it again... I would go to the supermarket for this one, so you can see what your buying

Good fish

5 stars

This fish was really good. It was soft and tender and had a nice mind taste.

Taste Okay Just Not Big Enough

3 stars

As a fish lover I have tried these two or three times, they taste nice but are just not big enough to make a decent size evening meal for two adults, you would need to buy two packets of these which then makes it an expensive meal, so I won't be buying again and will look for alternative fish options instead.

not fresh enough

2 stars

It certainly was fresh. The whole house stunk after we had cooked it.

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Baby Potatoes 750G

£ 1.50
£2.00/kg

Tesco Smoked Salmon 120G

£ 3.50
£2.92/100g

Offer

Tesco Lemons Each

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Tesco Fish Pie Mix 340G

£ 4.00
£11.77/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here