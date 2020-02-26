By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Always Ultra Night Size 3 Sanitary Towels With Wings 20

5(1182)Write a review
Always Ultra Night Size 3 Sanitary Towels With Wings 20

Product Description

  • For more information about our products please visit our website.
  • Always Ultra Night (Size 3) InstantDry system absorbs in seconds and locks liquid inside to offer you up to 100% protection and confidence. Always Ultra Night (Size 3) is ideal for moderate flow with L knicker size, or heavy flow with M or L knicker size. Recommended for both day and night usage Always Ultra Sanitary towels have odour Neutralising technology which locks odours and doesn't just mask them. Although always ultra sanitary towels are 3mm thin, they provide a great feeling of comfort and protection during your menstrual cycle. Rewrite the rules with Always MyFit, and stay secure however you move. Try Always Ultra Secure Night (Size 4), Always Ultra's best sanitary towels for night protection.
  • Packaging may vary.
  • Super absorbent core with InstantDry system absorbs liquid in seconds, keeping it away from your skin
  • Odour neutralising technology traps odours, so you feel fresh and clean during your period
  • Flex & fit system ensures your pad stays in place and follows your body's movement
  • SecureGuard for added security with liquid-locking gel that keeps fluids inside
  • Always ultra sanitary towels are dermatologically tested to be gentle on your skin
  • Wings help keep your sanitary towel in place for comfortable, confident protection

Information

Storage

Keep in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Do not flush down the toilet.

Name and address

  • Procter & Gamble UK,
  • Weybridge,
  • Surrey,
  • KT13 0XP,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK,
  • Weybridge,
  • Surrey,
  • KT13 0XP,
  • United Kingdom.
  • (UK) Freephone: 0800 028 5884
  • (IE) Freephone: 1800 509 203
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

20 x Pads

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

1182 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

Absolute brilliant product have been using these for years keeps me dry all night

Excellent!

5 stars

Absorbs so well and stays in place all night for a good nights sleep

Excellent!

5 stars

These are just what I need to guarantee a worry free night.

Excellent!

5 stars

Always ultra Night time pads are wonderfully comfortable, easy to wear , they always stay in place so I can feel totally confident that they will not leak , they stay in place all night and protects from odours they are excellent product

Great!

4 stars

Great to be able to go to bed and not worry about moving or leaking in night

Excellent!

5 stars

One of the best sanitary pads I have ever come across... I never have a problem with leakage, odours or discomfort! I am a mum who is always on the go, even during the night I wake up to take my daughter to the toilet or cover her . This means going back and forth while trying to not make too much noise. Always Ultra Night is a MUST have for every lady!

Excellent!

5 stars

Love how they feel and absorb easy to use always, always get it right

Excellent!

5 stars

The best sanitary wear for bed time. Reasonably price, absorbent and comfortable to wear. They stay in place so well.

Excellent!

5 stars

I love these pads, you get a full 8 hour sleep without having to worry about leaks

Excellent!

5 stars

These Always Ultra night pads are good for overnight protection. They are comfortable and the absorbency is awesome. Always a trusted brand.

