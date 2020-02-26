Always Ultra Night Size 3 Sanitary Towels With Wings 20

Excellent!
Absolute brilliant product have been using these for years keeps me dry all night
Absorbs so well and stays in place all night for a good nights sleep
These are just what I need to guarantee a worry free night.
Always ultra Night time pads are wonderfully comfortable, easy to wear , they always stay in place so I can feel totally confident that they will not leak , they stay in place all night and protects from odours they are excellent product
Great to be able to go to bed and not worry about moving or leaking in night
One of the best sanitary pads I have ever come across... I never have a problem with leakage, odours or discomfort! I am a mum who is always on the go, even during the night I wake up to take my daughter to the toilet or cover her . This means going back and forth while trying to not make too much noise. Always Ultra Night is a MUST have for every lady!
Love how they feel and absorb easy to use always, always get it right
The best sanitary wear for bed time. Reasonably price, absorbent and comfortable to wear. They stay in place so well.
I love these pads, you get a full 8 hour sleep without having to worry about leaks
These Always Ultra night pads are good for overnight protection. They are comfortable and the absorbency is awesome. Always a trusted brand.