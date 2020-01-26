By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Always Sensitive Normal Size 1 Sanitary Towels 16 Pack

  • Soft Like Cotton top layer and unique comfort zones to ensure added comfort for your delicate skin. Ideal for normal days of your menstrual cycle. Always Sensitive Ultra Normal (Size 1) Sanitary Towels are Always Sensitive’s best sanitary towels for your low to medium flow days, offering you up to 100% leakage protection.
  • Soft like cotton top layer with comfort zones for added comfort
  • Super absorbent Ultra core with liquid-locking gel
  • Super thin for comfort and discretion
  • Dermatologically tested to be gentle on skin
  • Individually wrapped for additional hygiene so you can carry them with you on the go

Excellent!

5 stars

I have Bought these for my daughter since she started her periods, she likes how comfortable they are and is her preferred choice Now

Excellent!

5 stars

Love this sanitary towels! It’s comfortable and soft as my skin likes!Easy to carry in my handbag,very handy packaging;)

Excellent!

5 stars

Excellent product for.that time of the month we all dread. My daughter loves them too, very soft, stay in place.and no leaks. Would not use anything else

Excellent!

5 stars

Comfortable and stayed where it needed too, was easy on the skin.

Excellent!

5 stars

Great product feels very secure. No leaks and the packaging is really nice too

Great!

4 stars

Highly recommend The towel is comfortable to wear and stays in place as I prefer towels with wings. Absorbent and discreet.

Good!

3 stars

Much more comfortable when they have wings, otherwise good

Excellent!

5 stars

Tried loads of different brands,but always sensitive so far best for me

Excellent!

5 stars

Having sensitive skin down there especially during the time of the month, these are fantastic in ensuring that you stay dry, comfortable and leak free. They don't induce irritation to my delicate skin neither do they make it bring out any untoward reactions either. Am very pleased!

Excellent!

5 stars

This product is ideal stays in place there are no leaks and doesn’t stick to your skin like other sanitary towels can do

