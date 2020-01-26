Always Sensitive Normal Size 1 Sanitary Towels 16 Pack

Excellent!
I have Bought these for my daughter since she started her periods, she likes how comfortable they are and is her preferred choice Now
Love this sanitary towels! It’s comfortable and soft as my skin likes!Easy to carry in my handbag,very handy packaging;)
Excellent product for.that time of the month we all dread. My daughter loves them too, very soft, stay in place.and no leaks. Would not use anything else
Comfortable and stayed where it needed too, was easy on the skin.
Great product feels very secure. No leaks and the packaging is really nice too
Highly recommend The towel is comfortable to wear and stays in place as I prefer towels with wings. Absorbent and discreet.
Much more comfortable when they have wings, otherwise good
Tried loads of different brands,but always sensitive so far best for me
Having sensitive skin down there especially during the time of the month, these are fantastic in ensuring that you stay dry, comfortable and leak free. They don't induce irritation to my delicate skin neither do they make it bring out any untoward reactions either. Am very pleased!
This product is ideal stays in place there are no leaks and doesn’t stick to your skin like other sanitary towels can do