By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Always Sensitive Normal Size 1 Sanitary Towels With Wings 14 Pack

4.5(2081)Write a review
image 1 of Always Sensitive Normal Size 1 Sanitary Towels With Wings 14 Pack
£ 0.95
£0.07/each
  • Soft Like Cotton top layer and unique comfort zones to ensure added comfort for your delicate skin. Ideal for normal days of your menstrual cycle. With wings that provide added side protection and help keep the sanitary towel in place. Always Sensitive Ultra Normal (Size 1) Sanitary Towels With Wings are Always Sensitive’s best sanitary towels for your low to medium flow days.
  • Soft like cotton top layer with comfort zones for added comfort
  • Super absorbent Ultra core with liquid-locking gel
  • Super thin for comfort and discretion
  • With wings to keep the sanitary towel in place and added side leakage protection
  • Sanitary towel dermatologically tested to be gentle on skin
  • Individually wrapped for additional hygiene so you can carry them with you on the go

Information

Produce of

Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Do not flush pad down the toilet
  • Keep in a cool place

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • (UK) Freephone: 0800 028 5884
  • (IE) Freephone: 1800 509 203
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2081 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

I have Bought these for my daughter since she started her periods, she likes how comfortable they are and is her preferred choice Now

Excellent!

5 stars

Comfortable and discreet does the job very well will be purchasing this product again

Excellent!

5 stars

Love this sanitary towels! It’s comfortable and soft as my skin likes!Easy to carry in my handbag,very handy packaging;)

Excellent!

5 stars

YES THEY ARE SO COMFORTBAL AND THEY STOP ME FROM LECKING THROUGH THE NIGHT

Excellent!

5 stars

Didn't know the brand but gave it a shoot. I'm satisfied overhall

Great!

4 stars

It's pretty good, but doesn't always stay in place and protect against leaks. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

Would highly recommend. I have always suffered with really sensitive skin and have always found it hard to find towles that do not irritate me that are also comfortabl. But these are both non irritating and comfortable definitely will be go to one from now on.

Excellent!

5 stars

Petfect , do a brill job. Will be buying these again soon

Excellent!

5 stars

Used a lot of different sensitive products but this is easily the best by far. Comfortable, discreet and protective. Great product.

Great!

4 stars

stays in place but hard to remove after a nights sleep- as it the two wings stick together making it hard to take off my underwear. But protects me all night and is comfortable to sleep in.

1-10 of 2081 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Carefree Normal Panty Liners Cotton Fresh Scent X20

£ 0.95
£0.05/each

Carefree Unscented Panty Liners 20 Pack

£ 0.95
£0.05/each

Always Ultra Night Size 3 Sanitary Towels With Wings 10

£ 1.90
£0.19/each

Tampax Pearl Compak Regular Applicator Tampons 18

£ 2.85
£0.16/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here