Always Sensitive Normal Size 1 Sanitary Towels With Wings 14 Pack

Excellent!
I have Bought these for my daughter since she started her periods, she likes how comfortable they are and is her preferred choice Now
Excellent!
Comfortable and discreet does the job very well will be purchasing this product again
Excellent!
Love this sanitary towels! It’s comfortable and soft as my skin likes!Easy to carry in my handbag,very handy packaging;)
Excellent!
YES THEY ARE SO COMFORTBAL AND THEY STOP ME FROM LECKING THROUGH THE NIGHT
Excellent!
Didn't know the brand but gave it a shoot. I'm satisfied overhall
Great!
It's pretty good, but doesn't always stay in place and protect against leaks. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent!
Would highly recommend. I have always suffered with really sensitive skin and have always found it hard to find towles that do not irritate me that are also comfortabl. But these are both non irritating and comfortable definitely will be go to one from now on.
Excellent!
Petfect , do a brill job. Will be buying these again soon
Excellent!
Used a lot of different sensitive products but this is easily the best by far. Comfortable, discreet and protective. Great product.
Great!
stays in place but hard to remove after a nights sleep- as it the two wings stick together making it hard to take off my underwear. But protects me all night and is comfortable to sleep in.