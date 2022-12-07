Always Sensitive Long Size 2 Sanitary Towels With Wings 12 Pack

Amazingly soft top layer and unique comfort zones to ensure added comfort for your delicate skin. Ideal for your medium to heavy days of your menstrual cycle. With wings that provide added side protection and help keep the towel in place. Always Sensitive Ultra Long (Size 2) Sanitary Towels With Wings are Always Sensitive’s best sanitary towels for your heaviest flow days, offering up to 100% leakage protection.