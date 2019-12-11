By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Heinz Salad Cream 70% Less Fat 435G

Heinz Salad Cream 70% Less Fat 435G
£ 2.30
£0.53/100g

Product Description

  • 70% Reduced Fat Salad Cream with Sugar & Sweetener.
  • 70% less fat*.
  • *than Heinz Salad Cream Original.
  • DELICIOUSLY ZINGY.
  • No artificial colours or flavours.
  • Suitable for vegetarians.
  • Kosher.
  • Pack size: 435g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil (5%), Pasteurised Egg Yolks (4%), Mustard, Maltodextrin, Modified Cornflour, Salt, Stabilisers - Guar Gum and Xanthan Gum, Preservatives - Potassium Sorbate and Sulphur Dioxide, Sweetener - Sucralose, Colour - Riboflavin

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Mustard, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

After opening refrigerate and eat within 8 weeks.Best before: see cap.

Preparation and Usage

  • SHAKE WELL BEFORE USE.

Number of uses

Servings per bottle - 29

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Hayes,
  • Middx.,
  • UB4 8AL.

Return to

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Hayes,
  • Middx.,
  • UB4 8AL.
  • heinz.co.uk
  • UK Careline 0800 5285757
  • (ROI 1800 995311)

Net Contents

435g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 15g% RI*
Energy 577kJ87kJ
-138kcal21kcal1%
Fat 7.1g1.1g2%
- of which saturates 0.8g0.1g<1%
Carbohydrate 15.3g2.3g<1%
- of which sugars 8.2g1.2g1%
Protein 1.8g0.3g<1%
Salt 1.7g0.3g4%
*RI per serving---
Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---

