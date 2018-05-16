Heinz Salad Cream 30% Less Fat 415G

Product Description
- 30% Reduced Fat Salad Cream with Sugar & Sweetener.
- 30% less fat*.
- *than Heinz Salad Cream Original.
- DELICIOUSLY ZINGY.
- GOOD TO KNOW:
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives.
- Suitable for vegetarians.
- Kosher.
- Pack size: 415g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Spirit Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil (14%), Sugar, Cornflour, Pasteurised Egg Yolks (4%), Mustard, Salt, Sweetener - Acesulfame K, Colour - Riboflavin
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Mustard
Storage
After opening refrigerate and eat within 8 weeks.Best before see cap.
Preparation and Usage
- SHAKE WELL BEFORE USE.
Number of uses
Servings per bottle - 27
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- Hayes,
- Middx.,
- UB4 8AL.
Return to
- Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- Hayes,
- Middx.,
- UB4 8AL.
- heinz.co.uk
- UK Careline 0800 5285757
- (ROI 1800 995311)
Net Contents
415g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 15g
|% RI*
|Energy
|909kJ
|136kJ
|-
|218kcal
|33kcal
|2%
|Fat
|16.3g
|2.4g
|3%
|- of which saturates
|1.4g
|0.2g
|<1%
|Carbohydrate
|15.3g
|2.3g
|<1%
|- of which sugars
|10.1g
|1.5g
|2%
|Protein
|1.4g
|0.2g
|<1%
|Salt
|1.7g
|0.3g
|4%
|*RI per serving
|-
|-
|-
|Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
