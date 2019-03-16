By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Heinz Salad Cream 425G

5(1)Write a review
Heinz Salad Cream 425G
£ 2.30
£0.54/100g

Product Description

  • Salad Cream.
  • DELICIOUSLY ZINGY.
  • GOOD TO KNOW:
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives.
  • Suitable for vegetarians.
  • Kosher.
  • Pack size: 425g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Spirit Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil (22%), Sugar, Cornflour, Mustard Powder, Pasteurised Egg Yolks (3%), Salt, Colour - Riboflavin

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Mustard

Storage

After opening refrigerate and eat within 8 weeks.Best before: see cap.

Preparation and Usage

  • SHAKE WELL BEFORE USE.

Number of uses

Servings per bottle - 28

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Hayes,
  • Middx.,
  • UB4 8AL.

Return to

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Hayes,
  • Middx.,
  • UB4 8AL.
  • heinz.co.uk
  • UK Careline 0800 5285757
  • (ROI 1800 995311)

Net Contents

425g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 15 g% RI*
Energy 1215 kJ182 kJ
-293 cal44 kcal2 %
Fat 23.8 g3.6 g5 %
- of which saturates 1.8 g0.3 g1 %
Carbohydrate 18.5 g2.8 g1 %
- of which sugars 17.0 g2.6 g3 %
Protein 1.3 g0.2 g<1 %
Salt 1.5 g0.2 g4 %
*RI per serving. Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

very good value.

5 stars

very good value.

