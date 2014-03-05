Ultra Plant Sterols 30 Tablets
Product Description
- Plant Sterols food supplement tablets
- Shown to reduce blood cholesterol
- contains 1350mg of Betasitosterols
- Premium quality
- Food Supplement with Phytosterols
- Premium Quality Standardised Plant Sterols
- Ultra™ Plant Sterols from Vitabiotics contains 1350mg Betasitosterols equivalent to 1500mg of plant sterols (average per 3 tablets).
- Reducing blood cholesterol
- Plant sterols have been shown to reduce blood cholesterol1.
- High cholesterol is a common health concern as it is a risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease2.
- 1. The beneficial effect is obtained with a daily intake of 1.5 - 2.4g plant sterols.
- 2. Development of coronary heart disease has multiple risk factors and altering one of these may or may not have a beneficial effect.
- All Vitabiotics supplements are produced to Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards of quality control, and offer ideal support from sensible, balanced formulae, without excessive levels.
Vitabiotics Science of Healthy Living About Vitabiotics Vitabiotics is the UK's No. 1 vitamin company, founded over 45 years ago. Our former Chairman Prof. A.H. Beckett OBE was one of the world's leading scientists and instilled our philosophy for research, innovation and excellence in nutrition. Prof. Arnold Beckett OBE, PhD, DSc (1920-2010) Chairman of Vitabiotics for 18 years, Professor Emeritus, University of London
- Britain's no.1 supplements
- The Queen's Awards for Enterprise: Innovation 2018
- Provides standardised betasitosterol
- Plant sterols have been shown to reduce cholesterol in the blood 1,2
- No artificial colours
- No preservatives and yeast
- Ultra plant sterols is not tested on animals
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Betasitosterol (Betasitosterol, Skimmed Milk Powder), Bulking Agents: Microcrystalline Cellulose & Dibasic Calcium Phosphate, Polyvinylpolypyrrolidone, Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Crosslinked Cellulose Gum, Anti-Caking Agents: Magnesium Stearate, Silicon Dioxide, Purified Talc & Stearic Acid, Tablet Coating (Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Propylene Glycol, Ethyl Cellulose, Natural Source Colours [Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxides])
Allergy Information
- Made in a site that may handle Nuts
Storage
Store below 25ºC in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions
- Two to Three Tablets Per Day. Swallow with water or a cold drink. Not to be chewed. Do not exceed the recommended intake.
- May be taken with any other product in the Vitabiotics range.
- A regular intake is recommended.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Preservatives
- Free From Yeast
Warnings
- Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, pregnant, breast-feeding, have epilepsy, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients. Not suitable for children.
- Total dietary intake (from foods and supplements) of phytosterols should not exceed 3g/day.
- Phytosterols are not intended for those who do not want to control their blood cholesterol levels.
Name and address
- Vitabiotics Ltd,
- 1 Apsley Way,
- London,
- NW2 7HF,
- England.
Net Contents
30 x Tablets
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Av. per 3 Tablets
|Betasitosterols
|1350 mg
|Equivalent to Plant Sterols
|1500 mg
|mg - milligram
|-
Safety information
