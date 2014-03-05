Wellkid Calcium Liquid 150Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Liquid calcium with vitamin D3, magnesium, copper & zinc for children aged 4-12
- The Diana Award
- Wellkid® supports The Diana Award, which inspires and recognises social action in young people!
- www.diana-award.org.uk
- For more inspiration, find out about Diana Award winner and leading your social campaigner Ayrton Cable at www.wellkid.com/diana-award.
- Expert nutritional support for kids
- Wellkid® Calcium Liquid is a carefully balanced combination of calcium, vitamin D, magnesium, copper and zinc developed by Vitabiotics' experts to help safeguard the nutritional intake of children aged 4-12.
- Bone support ideal for kids
- Wellkid® Calcium Liquid provides a rich source of calcium and co-factors including vitamin D, in a smooth, great tasting liquid that kids will love.
- Great tasting liquid
- With a delicious orange taste, Wellkid® Calcium Liquid is suitable for children aged 4-12 years, providing an easy way to help safeguard their daily intake of calcium and magnesium.
- Children's growth and development
- It is scientifically proven that calcium and vitamin D are needed for normal growth and development of bone in children.
- Balanced calcium with magnesium
- Wellkid® Calcium Liquid carefully combines calcium with other mineral co-factors including zinc, magnesium and copper.
- Dairy and lactose free
- Wellkid® Calcium Liquid does not contain dairy products and is fat free. It is ideal for those children using soya milk who may need to supplement their diet with calcium and magnesium from a dairy free source.
- Also available in the Wellkid® range:
- Chewable Tablets
- A great tasting natural fruit or strawberry milk flavoured multi-vitamin for 4 to 12 year olds.
- Soft Jelly™ Pastilles
- A great tasting natural orange or strawberry flavoured multi-vitamin for 4 to 12 year olds.
- Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.
Vitabiotics Science of Healthy Living
- Calcium & vitamin D for normal growth of children's bones
- From the UK's No 1 Vitabiotics supplement range
- Great tasting
- The Queen's Awards for Enterprise Innovation 2013
- No dairy or lactose
- No alcohol preservative
- With vitamin D
- No fat or yeast
- Wellkid® is not tested on animals
- No artificial sweeteners, colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 150ML
Information
Ingredients
Purified Water, Raw Cane Sugar, Stabiliser: Sorbitol, Calcium Carbonate, Magnesium Hydroxide, Thickeners: Microcrystalline Cellulose & Xanthan Gum, Natural Flavourings: Mint Oil & Orange Oil, Zinc Gluconate, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Emulsifier: Polysorbate 80, Copper Sulphate, Riboflavin Phosphate, Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol)
Allergy Information
- Made in a site that may handle Nuts
Storage
Store in fridge after opening and use within 6 weeks.Store below 25°C in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children. After opening store in fridge out of reach of children and use within 6 weeks. For Best Before End date, see base of carton.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions
- Give to your child orally, as below.
- 4 to 6 years: 2 teaspoons (10ml) daily.
- 7 to 12 years: 3 teaspoons (15ml) daily.
- 1 teaspoonful = approx. 5ml
- Recommended with or following a meal. Not to be taken on an empty stomach. Do not exceed the recommended intake. Measuring spoon included. Wash and dry the spoon thoroughly after use (not in steam steriliser).
- To open bottle, press and turn childproof cap. Keep tightly closed.
- Shake well before use
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
- Free From Yeast
Warnings
- Do not use if the bottle seal is broken on purchase.
- FOOD SUPPLEMENT
- Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before giving to your child if they are under medical supervision, have epilepsy, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients.
Name and address
- Vitabiotics Ltd,
- 1 Apsley Way,
- London,
- NW2 7HF,
- England.
Return to
- For further information please contact:
- Vitabiotics Ltd,
- 1 Apsley Way,
- London,
- NW2 7HF,
- England.
- Tel: 020 8955 2662
- www.wellkid.com
Lower age limit
4 Years
Upper age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
150ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Av. per 10ml
|% EC NRV*
|Vitamin D (as D3 280 IU)
|7 µg
|140
|Calcium
|300 mg
|38
|Magnesium
|150 mg
|40
|Zinc
|3 mg
|30
|Copper
|250 mg
|25
|*NRV = Nutrient Reference Value, µg = microgram, mg = milligram, IU = International Units
|-
|-
Safety information
Do not use if the bottle seal is broken on purchase. FOOD SUPPLEMENT Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before giving to your child if they are under medical supervision, have epilepsy, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020