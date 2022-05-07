Wellbaby Vitamin D Drops 30Ml
Product Description
- Vitamin D food supplement drops with a natural olive oil base, for infants and young children.
- "A daily supplement of 8.5-10µg vitamin D is recommended for babies from birth to 1 year of age, unless they are drinking 500ml (approx. 1 pint) or more of infant formula a day, as infant formula has vitamins added to it. Children aged 1-4 years should be given a daily supplement containing 10µg vitamin D. Source: www.NHS.uk
- Wellbaby Vit D Drops has been carefully developed by Vitabiotics' nutritional experts, and provides 10µg of vitamin D for infants and young children, as recommended by the UK department of health**, in a natural olive oil base.
- Vitamin D is needed for normal growth and development of bone in children. It also contributes to their normal immune system function.
- Quality Guaranteed
- All our supplements are produced to GMP standards of quality quality control.
- ‡Good Manufacturing Practice.
- With vit D3 10µg as recommended by the UK Department of Health**
- UK's No1 for Babies*
- *UK's No1 baby supplement brand.
- Also available
- Wellbaby multi-vitamin Drops or Liquid
- © Vitabiotics Ltd. Wellbaby is a registered trademark.
About Vitabiotics Vitabiotics is the UK's no.1 vitamin company, founded over 50 years ago. Our former chairman prof. A.H. Beckett OBE was one of the world's leading scientists and instilled our philosophy for research, innovation and excellence in nutrition.
- Vitamin D3
- 10µg Department of Health Recommended Level
- Ideal strength vitamin D drops
- Natural Olive Oil Base
- No Alcohol
- 60 Days supply
- Syringe Included
- Gluten Free
- No Lactose or Yeast
- No artificial preservatives
- No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners
- Wellbaby is Not Tested on Animals
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 30ML
Information
Ingredients
Olive Oil, Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol)
Storage
Store below 25°C in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children. Once opened store in fridge and use within 3 months.For best before end date, see base of carton.
Preparation and Usage
- Instructions for Measuring Syringe.
- Insert syringe into bottle, then hold upside down. Draw out 0.5ml liquid as marked on syringe.
- Rinse and dry syringe after use. Do not use in steam steriliser.
- Directions
- Give 0.5ml once daily as marked on the syringe. Do not give more than the recommended amount.
- Babies 0-6 Months:
- Administer the liquid drop by drop onto nipple or bottle teat, and allow baby to suckle each drop.
- Infants 6 Months - 4 Years:
- Carefully administer drops directly onto infant's tongue.
- Please retain this carton for future reference.
- Shake well before use.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
- Free From Yeast
Warnings
- FOOD SUPPLEMENT
- Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before giving to your child if they are under medical supervision, have epilepsy, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients. Made in a site that may handle nuts.
- Do not consume if bottle seal is broken. Replace bottle cap tightly after use.
Name and address
- UK: Vitabiotics Ltd,
- 1 Apsley Way,
- London,
- NW2 7HF,
- England.
- EU: Vitabiotics EU Ltd,
- For further information:
- Tel: 020 8955 2662
- EU contact: Vitabiotics EU Ltd,
- 71 Lower Baggot St,
- Dublin 2,
- RoI.
- www.wellbaby.com
Lower age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
30ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Av. per 0.5 ml
|% NRV†
|Vitamin D (as D3 400 IU)
|10 µg
|200
|†NRV - Nutrient Reference Value, µg - milligram IU - International Units
|-
|-
Safety information
