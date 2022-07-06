We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Rude Health Almond Drink 1Ltr

Rude Health Almond Drink 1Ltr
£ 2.00
£2.00/litre
Product Description

  • Organic Almond Drink
  • More recipe inspiration at:
  • www.rudehealth.com/recipes
  • Creamy and delicious, our organic dairy-free Almond Drink is made from just 5 natural ingredients, including sun-soaked Sicilian almonds. This great tasting plant-based alternative to milk is gluten-free with no added sugar and no artificial ingredients or thickeners.
  • Perfect on its own, stirred into your morning tea or coffee or splashed over your favourite cereal. The go-to for pancakes, curries and soups.
  • Made with 4 natural ingredients: Spring Water, Organic Rice, Organic Italian Almonds (1%), Organic cold-pressed Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt.
  • Taste & Texture: Creamy. Nutty. Full of flavour.
  • Whether you pour our Almond Drink on cereal or straight into a glass, we know that texture is as important as taste. That's why we use rice to bring a satisfying creaminess and subtle sweetness that balances the rich flavour of our Organic Italian almonds whilst making it silky smooth too.
  • Sustainability: Organic Italian Almonds.
  • The best Almond Drink needs the best almonds. That's why we source ours from Sicily. They are sustainably and organically farmed, require less water to grow, and their taste is unbeatable, too.
  • How We Like It: This Almond Drink is so full of flavour, it's great in all kinds of dishes...
  • Drink it neat:
  • Glug straight from the carton.
  • Breakfast of Champions:
  • Perfect in porridge, muesli, granolas and cereal.
  • Takes any smoothie to the next level.
  • Excellent in cooking:
  • Cook up a curry. Rustle up a ramen.
  • Try in rice pudding, creme brûlée and vegan ice cream.
  • The possibilities are endless.
  • Vegetarian Society approved. Suitable for vegans. 100% recyclable carton, B CORP certified.
  • Dairy Free. Flavour Full. No Compromise.
  • We’re not in the business of making pale imitations of milk. We make creamy, delicious flavours for people who fill their bowls to the brim. Using the crème de la crop of ingredients, sustainably sourced from wherever they grow best.
  • We believe in a brighter way of doing business.
  • One that balances people, planet and profit for a slurp-up-every-last-second kind of experience. That's why we're a certified B CORP and why at least 5% of our annual profits go to charity, partnering with brilliant causes like Food Cycle, Fareshare and Age UK.
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C014047, www.fsc.org
  • EU Organic - IT BIO 006, EU Agriculture
  • Organic
  • Made with 4 natural ingredients
  • Dairy & gluten-free
  • No artificial ingredients
  • No gums or stabilisers
  • No refined sugars
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 1L

Information

Ingredients

Natural Spring Water, Organic Rice, Organic Italian Almonds (1%), Organic Cold-Pressed Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.After opening, keep in the fridge and use within 5 days. Don't freeze.

Preparation and Usage

  • All our drinks are full of flavour and can be used in many drinks and dishes. Some Almond Drink inspiration below:
  • Breakfast: Perfect in porridge, granola, muesli & cereal.
  • Smoothies: Shake up your wake up. An almond & banana smoothie has our vote.
  • Hot Drinks: Heat and stir in cocoa for the most comforting hot chocolate.
  • Savoury Cooking: For an indulgent vegan shepards pie, splash into your sweet potato mash.
  • Desserts & Baking: Creamy and utterly delicious; Almond Drink creme brûlée and panna cotta are two of our favourites.
  • Cocktails & Mocktails: Chocolate Almond Drink Cocktail. Treat yourself.
  • To get started, just shake well.

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Name and address

  • Rude Health,
  • Bedford House,
  • 212 New King's Road,
  • London,
  • SW6 4NZ.

Return to

  • Be rude (or nice) to us:
  • Rude Health,
  • Bedford House,
  • 212 New King's Road,
  • London,
  • SW6 4NZ.
  • T: 020 7731 3740
  • E: hello@rudehealth.com
  • www.rudehealth.com

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy 56kcal / 237kJ
Fat 1.49g
of which saturates 0.3g
Carbohydrates10.5g
of which sugars 4.7g
Fibre 0.2g
Protein 0.2g
Salt 0.1g
Contains natural sugars from rice & almonds-
11 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Vegetable oil and rice

1 stars

Let's do some basic maths. It has 56 cal. per 100ml. Almonds are 579 calories per 100g according to USDA Nutrient Database. Amount of almonds per 100ml is listed by the manufacturer as 1%. 1% of 579 is 5.79 calories. Total calories minus almond calories is 56 - 5.79 = 50.21 per 100ml. So in every 100ml, 50.21 of the 56 calories is from something other than almonds. You're drinking mostly vegetable oil and rice.

This Almond drink is one of my favorite in the mar

4 stars

This Almond drink is one of my favorite in the market! I use it with coffee, granola and also in my smoothies... Love the creamy texture and nutty taste plus the great sustainable credentials from the brand!

So creamy so delicious! Best almond drink around!

4 stars

I love using this in my smoothies or for making porridge! It is so creamy and delicious- by far the nicest almond drink on the shelves!

This is the best almond drink. I have tried others

5 stars

This is the best almond drink. I have tried others but they seem to have a burnt, roasted taste to them. This is fresh and delicious. I keep plenty of the long-life almond drink in the cupboard, but prefer the fresh chilled variety, although these are sometimes unfortunately unavailable.

Come on Tesco

5 stars

I would love to see this product back on the shelves, it is a best seller else where.

It is scrumptious

5 stars

I use it instead of milk. It is absolutely delicious compared with other horrible makes. I love it cold as it comes, or hot with coffee, or with Ovatine, it is really great - anything instead of milk. Please please get it back in stock.

Great Quality Almond milk, great texture, creamy a

5 stars

Great Quality Almond milk, great texture, creamy and goes really well with granola

Delicious!

5 stars

Although on the website it says it's "vegetarian", they are infact suitable for vegans. I love these better than other vegan mylks as it is not watery. Though, some of the new flavours "Rude Health" brought out are, unfortunately!).

This was the best and tastiest of all the almond d

5 stars

This was the best and tastiest of all the almond drinks. The others are disappointing by comparison. I have had to stock up from another supermarket now that I can't ge them from you. PLEASE stock Rude Health again. The other almond milks are so inferior.

tastes as good as cows milk and i can't have dairy

5 stars

tastes as good as cows milk and i can't have dairy so perfect

