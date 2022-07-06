Rude Health Almond Drink 1Ltr

Vegetable oil and rice
Let's do some basic maths. It has 56 cal. per 100ml. Almonds are 579 calories per 100g according to USDA Nutrient Database. Amount of almonds per 100ml is listed by the manufacturer as 1%. 1% of 579 is 5.79 calories. Total calories minus almond calories is 56 - 5.79 = 50.21 per 100ml. So in every 100ml, 50.21 of the 56 calories is from something other than almonds. You're drinking mostly vegetable oil and rice.
This Almond drink is one of my favorite in the market! I use it with coffee, granola and also in my smoothies... Love the creamy texture and nutty taste plus the great sustainable credentials from the brand!
So creamy so delicious! Best almond drink around!
I love using this in my smoothies or for making porridge! It is so creamy and delicious- by far the nicest almond drink on the shelves!
This is the best almond drink. I have tried others but they seem to have a burnt, roasted taste to them. This is fresh and delicious. I keep plenty of the long-life almond drink in the cupboard, but prefer the fresh chilled variety, although these are sometimes unfortunately unavailable.
I would love to see this product back on the shelves, it is a best seller else where.
I use it instead of milk. It is absolutely delicious compared with other horrible makes. I love it cold as it comes, or hot with coffee, or with Ovatine, it is really great - anything instead of milk. Please please get it back in stock.
Great Quality Almond milk, great texture, creamy and goes really well with granola
Although on the website it says it's "vegetarian", they are infact suitable for vegans. I love these better than other vegan mylks as it is not watery. Though, some of the new flavours "Rude Health" brought out are, unfortunately!).
This was the best and tastiest of all the almond drinks. The others are disappointing by comparison. I have had to stock up from another supermarket now that I can't ge them from you. PLEASE stock Rude Health again. The other almond milks are so inferior.
tastes as good as cows milk and i can't have dairy so perfect