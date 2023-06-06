We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Rude Health Brown Rice Drink 1Ltr

Rude Health Brown Rice Drink 1Ltr

£2.00

£2.00/litre

Vegetarian

Organic Brown Rice Drink More recipe inspiration at:www.rudehealth.com/recipes
Made with only 4 natural ingredients: Spring water, Organic brown rice (17%), Organic cold-pressed sunflower oil, Sea salt.Taste & Texture: Nutty, nutritious and full of character. This Organic Brown Rice Drink balances the delicacy of Italian brown rice with mountain spring water. We use a tiny drop of organic sunflower oil which helps keep the water and rice blended together for a smooth and silky texture.How We Like It: This Brown Rice Drink is so full of flavour, it's great in all kinds of drinks & dishes...Breakfast of champions:Perfect in porridge, muesli, granolas and cereal.Add to any smoothie.Excellent in cooking:Desserts & Baking: Rice Drink rice pudding. Genius.The possibilities are endless.
Dairy Free. Flavour Full. No Compromise.At Rude Health we believe that healthy doesn't have to be bland. Free from dairy doesn't mean free from flavour. Our ingredients are sourced from nature. We believe that the crème de la crop of ingredients make the best tasting food and drinks. Oats so simple. Coconuts so creamy. Almonds so delicious. Tuck in.
OrganicRich in flavourMade with 4 natural ingredientsDairy & gluten-freeWhole grainNo artificial ingredientsNo gums or stabilisersNo refined sugarsVegetarian Society approvedSuitable for vegansKosher - KLBD
Pack size: 1L

Ingredients

Natural Spring Water, Organic Italian Brown Rice (17%), Organic Cold-Pressed Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold

Net Contents

1l ℮

Preparation and Usage

All our drinks are full of flavour and can be used in many drinks & dishes. Some Rice Drink inspiration below.Breakfast: Perfect in porridge, granola, muesli & cereal; creamy, luxurious & subtly sweet.Smoothies: Shake up your wakeup. Pour liberally in your favourite smoothie.Hot Drinks: Try it in tea or in the most comforting hot chocolate. Sweet & silky.Coffee: Cappucino, Latte, Flat White. Coffee, meet your match.To get started, just shake well.

Additives

Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

