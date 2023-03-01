We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Wellwoman Max Tablets 84

Wellwoman Max Tablets 84

5(2)
Write a review

£21.00

£0.25/each

Advanced micronutrient tablets with Omega 3-6-9 capsules plus calcium & vitamin D tabletsWellwoman SupportsWellbeing of WomenFor more information visit: www.wellbeingofwomen.org.uk
Maximum 3-in-1 support - especially for womenAdvanced Wellwoman® Max provides maximum support in the range, with a convenient 3-in-1 Triple Pack including:- Wellwoman® micronutrient vitamin and mineral tablets with amino acids, CoQ10, Green Tea and Guarana extracts.- High purity Omega 3.6.9 capsules containing Omega-3 Fish Oil, Evening Primrose Oil, Starflower Oil and Olive Oil.- Calcium and vitamin D tablets including 500mg calcium.Wellwoman® Max provides a total of 25µg of vitamin D in the preferred D3 form.28 x Wellwoman® micronutrient tabletsEach advanced Wellwoman® micronutrient tablet provides 28 specially selected nutrients including:- B-vitamins: thiamin (vit. B1), B6 and B12 which contribute to normal energy release.- Zinc and iron which contribute to normal cognitive function.- Vitamin D, folic acid and mineral selenium which contribute to the normal function of the immune system.- Also includes Coenzyme Q10, Guarana and Green Tea extracts.28 × Omega 3-6-9 capsulesEvening Primrose Oil, Starflower Oil, Fish Oil, Olive OilWellwoman® Max uses only the highest quality marine and plant oils. Each 3-in-1 capsule provides:- Omega-3: from high purity Fish Oil.- Omega-6: from Evening Primrose Oil and Starflower Oil.- Omega-9: from Olive Oil (European Pharmacopoeia quality grade).Stringent quality control and certification of every batch ensures the highest standards of purity.28 x Calcium & vitamin D tabletsEnsuring an adequate daily intake of calcium in combination with vitamin D is vital for women of all ages:- Calcium is needed to maintain normal bones and teeth.- Vitamin D contributes to the normal absorption and utilisation of calcium.
UK's no1 for women**UK's no1 women's supplement brand
©Vitabiotics Limited. Wellwoman is a registered trademark.
Vitabiotics Science of Healthy Living About Vitabiotics Vitabiotics is the UK's No.1 vitamin company, founded over 50 years ago. Our former Chairman Prof. A.H. Beckett OBE was one of the world's leading scientists and instilled our philosophy for research, innovation and excellence in nutrition. Prof. Arnold Beckett OBE, PhD, DSc (1920-2010) Chairman of Vitabiotics for 18 years Professor Emeritus, University of London Over 50 years Vitabiotics est. 1971
33 nutrients to help maintain health & vitalityMaximum support in the Wellwoman rangeUK's No.1 VitaminsQueen's Award 4 Times WinnerWith omega 3, 6 & 9 calcium & vitamin DQuality GuaranteedFree from Gluten & YeastWellwoman is Not Tested on AnimalsNo Preservatives or Artificial Colours
Zinc and iron which contribute to normal cognitive functionVitamin D, folic acid and mineral selenium which contribute to the normal function of the immune systemCalcium is needed to maintain normal bones and teethVitamin D contributes to the normal absorption and utilisation of calcium

Allergy Information

Contains: Fish, SoyaMay Contain: Nuts

Net Contents

84 x Tablets/Capsules

Preparation and Usage

DirectionsTake with Your Main Meal:One Max Tablet (purple blister)One Omega 3.6.9 (green blister)One Calcium (blue blister)Swallow each with water or a cold drink. Not to be chewed. Do not exceed the recommended intake. To be taken on a full stomach.This comprehensive formula replaces other Wellwoman® multivitamins. There is no need to take an additional multivitamin.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From PreservativesFree From Yeast

33 nutrients to help maintain health & vitalityMaximum support in the Wellwoman rangeUK's No.1 VitaminsQueen's Award 4 Times WinnerWith omega 3, 6 & 9 calcium & vitamin DQuality GuaranteedFree from Gluten & YeastWellwoman is Not Tested on AnimalsNo Preservatives or Artificial Colours
28 x Wellwoman Micronutrient Tablets28 x Omega 3-6-9 Capsules28 x Calcium & Vitamin D Tablets

Ingredients

Omega-3 Fish Oil (from Fish), Capsule Shell (Pharmaceutical Grade Gelatin [Halal Bovine Source], Glycerin, Natural Orange Flavour, Purified Water), Evening Primrose Oil, Starflower Oil, Olive Oil (EP Grade), Vitamin E (DL-Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate)

Allergy Information

Contains: Fish, SoyaMay Contain: Nuts

Storage

Store below 25ºC in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAv. per Capsule% NRV‡
Omega-3 Fish Oil400 mg-
Providing Omega-3 fatty acids185 mg-
Starflower Oil100 mg-
Providing Omega-6 fatty acids17 mg-8.5 mg-
Evening Primrose Oil100 mg-
Olive Oil (EP Grade)60 mg-
Providing Omega-9 fatty acids28 mg-
Vitamin E6.6 mg α-TE55
‡NRV - Nutrient Reference Value, µg - microgram, mg - milligram, IU - International Units, EP - European Pharmacopoeia--

View all Multivitamins & Supplements

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here