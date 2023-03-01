Wellwoman Max Tablets 84
|Typical Values
|Av. per Capsule
|% NRV‡
|Omega-3 Fish Oil
|400 mg
|-
|Providing Omega-3 fatty acids
|185 mg
|-
|Starflower Oil
|100 mg
|-
|Providing Omega-6 fatty acids
|17 mg
|-
|8.5 mg
|-
|Evening Primrose Oil
|100 mg
|-
|Olive Oil (EP Grade)
|60 mg
|-
|Providing Omega-9 fatty acids
|28 mg
|-
|Vitamin E
|6.6 mg α-TE
|55
|‡NRV - Nutrient Reference Value, µg - microgram, mg - milligram, IU - International Units, EP - European Pharmacopoeia
|-
|-
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Av. per Tablet
|% NRV‡
|Vitamin D (as D3 400 IU)
|10 µg
|200
|Calcium
|500 mg
|63
|‡NRV - Nutrient Reference Value, µg - microgram, mg - milligram, IU - International Units, EP - European Pharmacopoeia
|-
|-
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Av. per Tablet
|% NRV‡
|Green Tea Extract eq. to
|40 mg
|-
|Guarana Extract eq. to
|100 mg
|-
|Coenzyme Q10
|2 mg
|-
|Citrus Bioflavonoids
|10 mg
|-
|L-Carnitine
|30 mg
|-
|L-Methionine
|40 mg
|-
|N-Acetyl Cysteine
|30 mg
|-
|Betacarotene
|2 mg
|-
|Vitamin D (as D3 600IU)
|15 µg
|300
|Vitamin E (Natural Source)
|20 mg α-TE
|167
|Vitamin K
|90 µg
|120
|Vitamin C
|80 mg
|100
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|10 mg
|909
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|4 mg
|286
|Niacin (Vitamin B3)
|36 mg NE
|225
|Vitamin B6
|8 mg
|571
|Folic Acid
|400 µg
|200
|Vitamin B12
|20 µg
|800
|Biotin
|50 µg
|100
|Pantothenic Acid
|6 mg
|100
|Magnesium
|100 mg
|27
|Iron
|14 mg
|100
|Zinc
|15 mg
|150
|Copper
|1000 µg
|100
|Manganese
|2 mg
|100
|Selenium
|100 µg
|182
|Chromium
|50 µg
|125
|Iodine
|150 µg
|100
|‡NRV - Nutrient Reference Value, µg - microgram, mg - milligram, IU - International Units, EP - European Pharmacopoeia
|-
|-
