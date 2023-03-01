Wellwoman Max Tablets 84

Advanced micronutrient tablets with Omega 3-6-9 capsules plus calcium & vitamin D tablets Wellwoman Supports Wellbeing of Women For more information visit: www.wellbeingofwomen.org.uk

Maximum 3-in-1 support - especially for women Advanced Wellwoman® Max provides maximum support in the range, with a convenient 3-in-1 Triple Pack including: - Wellwoman® micronutrient vitamin and mineral tablets with amino acids, CoQ10, Green Tea and Guarana extracts. - High purity Omega 3.6.9 capsules containing Omega-3 Fish Oil, Evening Primrose Oil, Starflower Oil and Olive Oil. - Calcium and vitamin D tablets including 500mg calcium. Wellwoman® Max provides a total of 25µg of vitamin D in the preferred D3 form. 28 x Wellwoman® micronutrient tablets Each advanced Wellwoman® micronutrient tablet provides 28 specially selected nutrients including: - B-vitamins: thiamin (vit. B1), B6 and B12 which contribute to normal energy release. - Zinc and iron which contribute to normal cognitive function. - Vitamin D, folic acid and mineral selenium which contribute to the normal function of the immune system. - Also includes Coenzyme Q10, Guarana and Green Tea extracts. 28 × Omega 3-6-9 capsules Evening Primrose Oil, Starflower Oil, Fish Oil, Olive Oil Wellwoman® Max uses only the highest quality marine and plant oils. Each 3-in-1 capsule provides: - Omega-3: from high purity Fish Oil. - Omega-6: from Evening Primrose Oil and Starflower Oil. - Omega-9: from Olive Oil (European Pharmacopoeia quality grade). Stringent quality control and certification of every batch ensures the highest standards of purity. 28 x Calcium & vitamin D tablets Ensuring an adequate daily intake of calcium in combination with vitamin D is vital for women of all ages: - Calcium is needed to maintain normal bones and teeth. - Vitamin D contributes to the normal absorption and utilisation of calcium.

UK's no1 for women* *UK's no1 women's supplement brand

©Vitabiotics Limited. Wellwoman is a registered trademark.

Vitabiotics Science of Healthy Living About Vitabiotics Vitabiotics is the UK's No.1 vitamin company, founded over 50 years ago. Our former Chairman Prof. A.H. Beckett OBE was one of the world's leading scientists and instilled our philosophy for research, innovation and excellence in nutrition. Prof. Arnold Beckett OBE, PhD, DSc (1920-2010) Chairman of Vitabiotics for 18 years Professor Emeritus, University of London Over 50 years Vitabiotics est. 1971

33 nutrients to help maintain health & vitality Maximum support in the Wellwoman range UK's No.1 Vitamins Queen's Award 4 Times Winner With omega 3, 6 & 9 calcium & vitamin D Quality Guaranteed Free from Gluten & Yeast Wellwoman is Not Tested on Animals No Preservatives or Artificial Colours

Zinc and iron which contribute to normal cognitive function Vitamin D, folic acid and mineral selenium which contribute to the normal function of the immune system Calcium is needed to maintain normal bones and teeth Vitamin D contributes to the normal absorption and utilisation of calcium

Allergy Information

Contains: Fish, Soya May Contain: Nuts

Net Contents

84 x Tablets/Capsules

Preparation and Usage

Directions Take with Your Main Meal: One Max Tablet (purple blister) One Omega 3.6.9 (green blister) One Calcium (blue blister) Swallow each with water or a cold drink. Not to be chewed. Do not exceed the recommended intake. To be taken on a full stomach. This comprehensive formula replaces other Wellwoman® multivitamins. There is no need to take an additional multivitamin.

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours Free From Preservatives Free From Yeast