Goodmans Oxford Dab/Dab+/Fm Radio Sky

Looks retro
I’m happy with the sound quality. However, the blue plastic casing looks a bit cheap close up and the lit display goes dark quite quickly so you don’t know what’s playing
Great radio
Just what we needed for our new kitchen, stylish and clear sounds at a good price.
Looks good and sounds fab.looks .
Very good looking retro style radio with well balanced sound and easy to use and set up. Our
Not fit for purpose
I bought this to listen to at work but could get nothing only static so no good to me.
Good clear reception
Bought this digital radio because I have been plagued by local pirate broadcasters using the FM frequency of my favourite stations. Now I can get interference free reception. Works well, looks good, fair price, instructions could be better for someone using a digital radio for the first time.
Great Radio
Excellent radio.Very stylish.Good sound.Very pleased with my purchase
Great radio for the price
I bought this for my daughter she loves it on in the kitchen
First class !
Completely satisfied with the order - easy to place, easy to collect - completely satisfied with the product
RETRO
BEEN VERY HAPPY WITH PURCHASE GOOD TONE EXCELLENT LOOKS VERY HAPPY
How have I managed without!
I treated myself to this Goodmans digital radio for my birthday and it's the best present I've ever bought myself! I simply love the stylish retro design and colour, and the quality of the sound is excellent. It lives in the kitchen and is on the majority of the day. I can't but help wonder how I've managed without for so long! A truly fantastic buy.