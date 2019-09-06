By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Goodmans Oxford Dab/Dab+/Fm Radio Sky

4.5(186)
Goodmans Oxford Dab/Dab+/Fm Radio Sky
£ 49.00
£49.00/each

Product Description

  • DAB digital radio with carry handle
  • 3 preset DAB+ and FM radio stations
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • - DAB+ /FM Portable Radio
  • - Easy read multy function display
  • - Portable carry handle and battery option
  • A faithfully recreation of a 1960s icon with modern function and performance
  • Oxford delivers a contemporary update on a classic design, enabling you to listen to Digital radio in style
  • Bringing you modern features such as DAB+ Digital Radio & FM radio you can listen to a wide range of your favourite stations all with crystal clear sound. An easy to read, high contrast LCD display provides all the useful information you expect from a modern Digital Radio
  • Oxford captures the style of the sixties with its faithful design, chrome detailing and vintage colour scheme. The simple rotary volume and tuning dials coupled with classic style push buttons gives the Oxford true authenticity
  • As well as being a perfect listening companion around the home, with an extra-long battery life and a tan leather handle, Oxford is both stylish and portable
  • A smart extra feature of Oxford is that you can also connect other devices such as mobile phones or MP3 players directly vie the 3.5mm Line-in socket, so you can playback audio from other sources, not just radio

Information

186 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Looks retro

4 stars

I’m happy with the sound quality. However, the blue plastic casing looks a bit cheap close up and the lit display goes dark quite quickly so you don’t know what’s playing

Great radio

5 stars

Just what we needed for our new kitchen, stylish and clear sounds at a good price.

Looks good and sounds fab.looks .

5 stars

Very good looking retro style radio with well balanced sound and easy to use and set up. Our

Not fit for purpose

2 stars

I bought this to listen to at work but could get nothing only static so no good to me.

Good clear reception

5 stars

Bought this digital radio because I have been plagued by local pirate broadcasters using the FM frequency of my favourite stations. Now I can get interference free reception. Works well, looks good, fair price, instructions could be better for someone using a digital radio for the first time.

Great Radio

5 stars

Excellent radio.Very stylish.Good sound.Very pleased with my purchase

Great radio for the price

5 stars

I bought this for my daughter she loves it on in the kitchen

First class !

5 stars

Completely satisfied with the order - easy to place, easy to collect - completely satisfied with the product

RETRO

5 stars

BEEN VERY HAPPY WITH PURCHASE GOOD TONE EXCELLENT LOOKS VERY HAPPY

How have I managed without!

5 stars

I treated myself to this Goodmans digital radio for my birthday and it's the best present I've ever bought myself! I simply love the stylish retro design and colour, and the quality of the sound is excellent. It lives in the kitchen and is on the majority of the day. I can't but help wonder how I've managed without for so long! A truly fantastic buy.

1-10 of 186 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

