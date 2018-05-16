By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
The Collective Suckies Raspberry 100G

No ratings yetWrite a review
The Collective Suckies Raspberry 100G
£ 0.75
£0.75/100g

Product Description

  • Whole Milk Yoghurt with Raspberry Puree
  • Proudly supporting Brownlee Foundation
  • We're super proud to be supporting The Brownlee Foundation, an initiative set up by brothers and Olympic medal-winning triathletes, Alistair and Jonny Brownlee. Together we hope to inspire kids to love being active!
  • Keepin' it active like Alfie
  • Skipity-doo-da... Megumi Suzuki from Japan skipped 162 times in 30 seconds... how many skips can you do in 30 seconds?
  • Protein good for growth!
  • (when consumed as part of a varied and healthy diet)
  • Skip over to thecollectivekids.com for some active Alfie fun
  • Eat on the move
  • No nasties
  • No pips or bits
  • Freeze 'n' go
  • Sugars only from milk 'n' fruit
  • Gluten free!
  • Vegetarian friendly
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Live Yoghurt* (Milk) (80%), Raspberry Puree (10%), Concentrated Apple Juice, Concentrated Grape Juice, Cornflour, Natural Flavourings, Gelling Agent (Fruit Pectin), *Contains Cultures: L. Bulgaricus and S. Thermophilus

Allergy Information

  • Contains Pasteurised Cow's Milk

Storage

Keep me refrigerated 0°C - 5°C or freeze me. Defrost me within 3 months and then eat me within 1 day. Do not re-freeze.

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Warnings

  • CAUTION: DO BE CAREFUL AS MY CAP IS MADE OF SMALL PARTS AND SOMEONE SMALL COULD CHOKE ON ME. PLEASE DO NOT LEAVE ME WITH UNSUPERVISED CHILDREN UNDER 36 MONTHS.

Name and address

  • The Collective,
  • Huckletree West,
  • MediaWorks,
  • 191 Wood Lane,
  • White City Place,
  • London,

Return to

  • The Collective,
  • Huckletree West,
  • MediaWorks,
  • 191 Wood Lane,
  • White City Place,
  • London,
  • W12 7FP.
  • hello@thecollectivedairy.com

Lower age limit

36 Months

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 326kJ / 78kcal
Fat 3.0g
- of which Saturates 2.1g
Carbohydrate 9.2g
- of which Sugars*8.4g
Protein 3.2g
Salt 0.12g
Calcium (NRV%)101mg (12)
*sugars only from milk 'n' fruit!-
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value-

Safety information

View more safety information

