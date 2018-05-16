The Collective Suckies Raspberry 100G

Product Description
- Whole Milk Yoghurt with Raspberry Puree
- Proudly supporting Brownlee Foundation
- We're super proud to be supporting The Brownlee Foundation, an initiative set up by brothers and Olympic medal-winning triathletes, Alistair and Jonny Brownlee. Together we hope to inspire kids to love being active!
- Keepin' it active like Alfie
- Skipity-doo-da... Megumi Suzuki from Japan skipped 162 times in 30 seconds... how many skips can you do in 30 seconds?
- Protein good for growth!
- (when consumed as part of a varied and healthy diet)
- Skip over to thecollectivekids.com for some active Alfie fun
- Eat on the move
- No nasties
- No pips or bits
- Freeze 'n' go
- Sugars only from milk 'n' fruit
- Gluten free!
- Vegetarian friendly
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Live Yoghurt* (Milk) (80%), Raspberry Puree (10%), Concentrated Apple Juice, Concentrated Grape Juice, Cornflour, Natural Flavourings, Gelling Agent (Fruit Pectin), *Contains Cultures: L. Bulgaricus and S. Thermophilus
Allergy Information
- Contains Pasteurised Cow's Milk
Storage
Keep me refrigerated 0°C - 5°C or freeze me. Defrost me within 3 months and then eat me within 1 day. Do not re-freeze.
Produce of
Produced in the EU
Warnings
- CAUTION: DO BE CAREFUL AS MY CAP IS MADE OF SMALL PARTS AND SOMEONE SMALL COULD CHOKE ON ME. PLEASE DO NOT LEAVE ME WITH UNSUPERVISED CHILDREN UNDER 36 MONTHS.
Name and address
- The Collective,
- Huckletree West,
- MediaWorks,
- 191 Wood Lane,
- White City Place,
- London,
Return to
- The Collective,
- Huckletree West,
- MediaWorks,
- 191 Wood Lane,
- White City Place,
- London,
- W12 7FP.
- hello@thecollectivedairy.com
Lower age limit
36 Months
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|326kJ / 78kcal
|Fat
|3.0g
|- of which Saturates
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|9.2g
|- of which Sugars*
|8.4g
|Protein
|3.2g
|Salt
|0.12g
|Calcium (NRV%)
|101mg (12)
|*sugars only from milk 'n' fruit!
|-
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
Safety information
CAUTION: DO BE CAREFUL AS MY CAP IS MADE OF SMALL PARTS AND SOMEONE SMALL COULD CHOKE ON ME. PLEASE DO NOT LEAVE ME WITH UNSUPERVISED CHILDREN UNDER 36 MONTHS.
