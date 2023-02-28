We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Crosse And Blackwell Best Of British Chicken Soup 400G

Crosse And Blackwell Best Of British Chicken Soup 400G

Cream of Roast Chicken Soup
It all started in 1819 between a farmer and a chef.Combining foodie passion with farming know-how, they formed a perfect partnership - much like a bowl of scrumptious soup and a crusty roll!200 years on...We still make the good stuff, we still use local British produce, and we still believe in perfect partnerships.Farmers & ChefsFriends & FamiliesCrosse & Blackwell Ltd
Crosse & Blackwell is a registered trademark of Princes Ltd. All rights reserved.
From British farmsPurveyors of Great British SoupsNo artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Water, Roast Chicken (6%), Double Cream (4%) (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Chicken Fat, Potato, Chicken Stock, Leek (1.5%), Whey Protein (Milk), Yeast Extract, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin), Salt, Flavouring, Onion Powder, Roasted Garlic Puree, Garlic Powder, Sage, Ground White Pepper, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Ground Turmeric, Ground Bay

Allergy Information

May contain Egg. Allergy Advice: Allergens in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Net Contents

400g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Flavours

