Tesco Peas & Carrots 300G
- Energy503kJ 121kcal6%
- Fat5.7g8%
- Saturates3.5g18%
- Sugars5.6g6%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 335kJ / 81kcal
Product Description
- Peas and carrots with a herb infused butter.
- Sweet & Tender
- Classic duo mixed in a parsley, mint and chive butter
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Peas (60%), Carrot (34%), Butter (Milk), Parsley, Mint, Chive, Salt, Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 800W/900W 3 mins / 2 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
300g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of pack (150g)
|Energy
|335kJ / 81kcal
|503kJ / 121kcal
|Fat
|3.8g
|5.7g
|Saturates
|2.3g
|3.5g
|Carbohydrate
|4.4g
|6.6g
|Sugars
|3.7g
|5.6g
|Fibre
|6.3g
|9.5g
|Protein
|4.0g
|6.0g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
